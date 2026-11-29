At the age of 51, Doni Vasileva learned that she had a biological brother. Today, she describes meeting Daniel Simov as one of the most significant events in her life. The two discovered each other about four years ago, after Vasileva had already spent decades searching for answers about her origins, reports Shou Blitz.

The occasion for her new revelation is her brother’s birthday. „There are people whom fate gives us as a gift with an enormous delay,“ Vasileva wrote in her message to him. She admits that the two cannot bring back the years without a shared childhood, but they can build a relationship in the present. „We do not have a shared childhood, but we are fortunate to grow old together.“

Meeting Daniel was also accompanied by pain. Doni Vasileva was unable to see her biological father while he was alive. According to her, it was her brother who found a way to support her at this difficult moment, telling her that their father had not deserved to see the most beautiful thing he had created.

The story begins with an adoption

Doni Vasileva learned that she had been adopted when she was 14. She grew up in the village of Roza, Yambol region, and later described her experiences in her autobiographical books. Her story includes searching for her biological parents, meeting some of her relatives and trying to make sense both of her relationship with the people who raised her and of the questions surrounding her origins.

In 2025, in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, the beauty pageant winner spoke about her experiences as an adopted child and the long journey toward uncovering her family history. She is the author of the books „The Life I Was Given“ and „The Life That Belongs to Me“, in which she recounts different stages of her personal life.

The issue of access to biological origins also underwent a legal change. At the end of 2023, the Family Code was amended, removing the requirement for adopted people to prove „important circumstances“ in order to request information about their biological parents. The change affects thousands of people searching for information about their origins.

Doni Vasileva describes finding Daniel as the beginning of a new family history. „How wonderful it is that you are now also part of my life,“ she wrote to her brother.