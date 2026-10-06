Who has a name day today, October 6, 2025. Congratulations!

Today, the Orthodox Church honors the Holy Apostle Thomas, who was a builder by profession. On the day of the Holy Apostle Thomas in Bulgaria, the Day of Architects, Builders and Masons is celebrated.



St. Apostle Thomas is one of the apostles of Jesus Christ. He was called the Twin (Thomas means twin in Aramaic), because, according to one version, he looked very much like Christ.



In the gospel stories, the apostle Thomas is present with the story of the “Confidence of Thomas“. It tells how Thomas did not believe the stories of the resurrection of Christ until he saw with his own eyes the wounds from the nails and the spear pierced in the ribs of Christ.



The expression “Doubting Thomas“ has become a byword for a distrustful person. The Apostle Thomas was martyred in the city of Melipura, impaled on five stakes. His relics were taken to Mesopotamia, and miracles were said to have occurred at his grave.



Thomas comes from the Hebrew word for twin. In Hebrew it sounds like te’oma.



October 6 is considered the patron saint of architects, masons and builders.



A name day is celebrated by all those who bear the name Thomas and its derivatives: Tom, Tomas, Tomcho, Tomil, Tomislav, Tomana, Tomka, Tomaya.