FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

“We Continue the Change” described the termination of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev’s term as “a retaliatory strike by the shadowy forces” and said that the decision of the Municipal Election Commission would be appealed.

The Varna Municipal Election Commission terminated Kotsev’s mandate ahead of schedule and annulled his certificate of election as mayor. The decision was issued with immediate effect. Twenty commission members voted in favor, while six voted against. Twenty-six of the 27 members took part in the meeting.

As chairman of the Varna Municipal Election Commission, Velin Zhekov said that the decision was related to reports concerning the mayor’s leave during his detention in 2025. According to him, the reports submitted in 2025 and 2026 were separated at the beginning of the meeting.

Zhekov said that the decision could be appealed before the court within seven days of its publication. He did not comment on whether its immediate implementation meant that Varna would be left without a mayor as early as the following day, noting that subsequent procedural actions did not fall within the powers of the Municipal Election Commission.

PP linked the case to Kotsev’s detention

In its statement, “We Continue the Change” said that the formal grounds for Kotsev’s removal were the leave he took during the period when he was detained. According to the party, his forced absence from work is now being used as grounds for terminating his mandate.

“First, state repression deprives an elected mayor of his freedom, and then the consequences of that detention are used as grounds to strip him of his mandate as well,” PP said.

The party claims that political and economic circles have joined forces against Kotsev, viewing the change in Varna’s administration as a threat to their established positions. The statement mentions business interests, deals involving municipal property, and illegal construction in the Baba Alino area. These claims are part of PP’s political position and were not established by the Municipal Election Commission’s decision.

“This is not justice, but revenge. The mafia strikes back,” the party said. The statement also mentions TIM, Danail Slavov-Dankata, and the “status quo” in Varna, which PP claims have an interest in having an acting mayor elected through the Municipal Council. The text presents no evidence of specific coordination between these individuals and organizations in connection with the case.

A court appeal will follow

PP said that it would challenge the decision in court. Until a ruling is issued on the appeal, the question of how the municipality’s administration will be organized and who will perform the mayoral functions remains open.

The Varna Municipal Election Commission ruled on an administrative and electoral case related to the mayor’s absence and leave. The decision does not contain a finding that Blagomir Kotsev is guilty of a crime. The final assessment of the legality of the termination of his mandate will be made by the court.