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A railway line from Riyadh to Svilengrad is a strange route, but only at first glance. Ankara sees it as a land-based alternative to the Strait of Hormuz, along which energy cargoes from the Persian Gulf could reach European markets via the Bulgarian border.

Rumen Radev returned to Riyadh as prime minister, a year after visiting the Saudi capital as president. Following his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the government [discussed] a future railway corridor for the delivery of energy resources to Europe through Iraq, Syria, Turkey and Bulgaria.

Turkey’s Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu has already indicated where the planned 2,511-kilometre railway link will run — from Saudi Arabia through Jordan, Syria and Turkey. In June, Riyadh and Ankara signed a memorandum on railway cooperation. The Saudi side expects the feasibility study for the link to Turkey to be completed by the end of 2026.

The press release from the Council of Ministers does not specify whether this is a separate route or an option for the link that Ankara describes via Jordan. But in both cases, the route passes through Turkey and Bulgaria.

Radev invited the Saudi Crown Prince to the Connectivity Summit on April 8, 2027, which Bulgaria will host together with the European Commission. For Sofia, this is an opportunity to raise the issue of rail deliveries from the Gulf with Riyadh and Brussels at the same table, while the route is still under discussion.

Bulgaria’s interest in deliveries along a rail route from the Gulf was expressed even before Radev’s visit to Riyadh. A month earlier in Brussels, the prime minister spoke about a railway route through Bulgaria by which Europe could receive fuel from the region. ”We have a strong interest in ensuring more secure routes and diversifying the ways in which energy resources are delivered,“ Radev said at the time.

Transport Minister Georgi Peev was also part of the delegation in Riyadh. He discussed with his Saudi counterpart Saleh Al Jasser the railway corridor from the Middle East to Europe, as well as the restoration of direct Sofia–Riyadh flights. In August, Peev discussed with Uraloglu how to increase the capacity of the railway through Svilengrad and how to open a second rail crossing at Lesovo.

Turkey has already reached the border

On October 9, Turkey opened the 153-kilometre Çerkezköy–Kapıkule section of the new line between Istanbul and the Bulgarian border. The European Union has provided €275 million in grant funding for the section. Brussels considers it part of the Middle Corridor, which connects Europe with the South Caucasus and Central Asia. Ankara is now also including Kapıkule in its plans for a railway link with the Persian Gulf.

On Bulgarian territory, sections of the existing line from Krumovo through Svilengrad to the Turkish border are being doubled. €8.9 million has been allocated under the Connecting Europe Facility to prepare the project. The second rail crossing, from Edirne through Lesovo and Elhovo to Yambol, is at an earlier stage. According to Peev, construction could take place between 2029 and 2034 if funding is secured.

PIMK transports cargo to Çerkezköy

The Bulgarian private company „PIMK Rail“ launched a regular intermodal train from Plovdiv to Çerkezköy in March 2018. On March 2, a train carrying 34 semi-trailers departed from the terminal near „Todor Kableshkov“ railway station. By April of the same year, the company was already operating three services a week. „There is interest in the train from many Turkish companies,“ PIMK co-owner Iliyan Filipov, who was killed in September, told „Capital“ at the time.

In 2024, the company ranked first among private rail freight operators in Bulgaria by transport performance, with 15% of the entire market, narrowly ahead of „Bulmarket Rail Cargo“ with 14.1%. In 2025, „Bulmarket“ overtook PIMK in train kilometres and gross tonne-kilometres, according to data from the National Railway Infrastructure Company.

What Bulgaria stands to gain

In its 2026 report on Turkey, the European Commission describes the line to Kapıkule as key to railway connectivity with the EU. In November 2017, Boyko Borissov danced with a sword in Riyadh. Sofia was seeking Saudi investment then, too.

During his visit as president in October 2025, Radev attended the Future Investment Initiative forum and spoke with Mohammed bin Salman about investment in high technology, energy and defence. During his current visit, Radev identified the Saudi Public Investment Fund as a potential partner and announced that expert teams from the kingdom would come to Bulgaria in the coming weeks.

His contacts with the Gulf monarchies date back to his presidential term. In 2019, Radev discussed joint high-tech projects with the Emir of Qatar, while during his visit to Abu Dhabi in 2022, Bulgaria and the United Arab Emirates signed a memorandum on strategic partnership.

In Sofia, Saudi Ambassador Rami bin Saud Al-Otaibi has already discussed joint investments, energy storage projects and a proposal for a bilateral business forum in 2027 with Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Pulev. According to data from Bulgaria’s Ministry of Economy, trade with the kingdom increased from $250.7 million in 2023 to $295.9 million in 2025.

A strategic advantage?

Saudi Arabia is part of Europe’s broader interest in the Gulf states. In 2025, EU trade with the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council reached €165.6 billion. Recently, Rumen Radev [called on Bulgaria] to turn its geographic position into a strategic advantage. “This means logistics hubs, transport services and connectivity,” he explained.

Turkey has already increased the capacity of its railway to the Bulgarian border. If Bulgaria wants a share of the traffic between the Gulf and Europe, it will have to do the same from Svilengrad onwards.

This text expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the positions of the Bulgarian editorial team or DW as a whole.

Source: www.dw.com