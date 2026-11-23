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While U.S. President Donald Trump sought over the past week to reshape the world order around the major powers, two of Washington’s allies looked for opportunities beyond the U.S. capital. Canada found an opportunity to move closer to Beijing, while Japan, which has strained relations with China, turned to other partners in Asia.

The diplomatic efforts of the so-called middle powers were overshadowed on Thursday, when Trump joined Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a lakeside villa in Shenzhen. The meeting became the central event of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit.

Trump boasted that the meeting was “bigger than Yalta” in 1945 – the conference at which the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union divided up postwar Europe.

The symbolism of the meeting mattered even without a substantive agreement being reached, said Alejandro Reyes, an adjunct lecturer at the University of Hong Kong.

“This is the first time the leaders of the three largest nuclear powers have sat down at the same table,” he said.

However, Tokyo and Ottawa’s efforts to build new partnerships show how middle powers can seek alternative markets and suppliers to circumvent U.S. tariffs or Chinese trade restrictions. At the same time, new defense partnerships give them more security options.

“Countries want to reduce their dependence on Chinese supply chains and the Chinese economy, but they are also seeking to limit the risks associated with the United States,” said Zhao Minghao, an international relations expert at Fudan University in Shanghai.

The examples of Canada and Japan show that these efforts are gathering momentum, but they also reveal how geography and geopolitical circumstances determine which partners they can turn to.

CARNEY’S INITIATIVE

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has openly criticized Trump, has taken a leading role in striking deals among middle powers.

Ten months after calling on the world’s middle powers to join forces, Carney arrived at the APEC summit having already concluded free-trade negotiations with the Philippines and made progress toward a separate economic agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In Shenzhen, the Canadian leader agreed with Xi Jinping to extend until 2028 an agreement on tariff relief. Under the arrangement, Beijing expanded the scope of the concessions to include additional Canadian goods worth 400 million Canadian dollars (279.39 million U.S. dollars), including pork and shrimp. Ottawa, for its part, eased restrictions on imports of certain types of Chinese steel and aluminum.

In Manila, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sought new sources of critical minerals to reduce Japan’s dependence on China and adopted a joint declaration with ASEAN on economic resilience. She also agreed to strengthen cooperation with South Korea on supply chains and energy.

Japan and Canada are also cooperating on critical minerals and working to strengthen their ties with European countries.

Last month, Canada and the EU launched a partnership in energy and technology. Japan, meanwhile, is developing an advanced fighter jet jointly with Britain and Italy, and last year signed an agreement to receive heavy rare earth elements from a French refinery.

JAPAN’S OPTIONS

For Takaichi, however, attempts to mitigate the risks associated with uncertainty over U.S. support by striking agreements with Beijing are not a viable option.

Japan relies heavily on U.S. military power to deter threats from neighboring nuclear-armed states, including China, Russia and North Korea. The country hosts the largest concentration of U.S. military power stationed outside U.S. territory and maintains close ties with Washington.

Relations between Tokyo and Beijing are also at their worst in years. The tension was visible during the APEC summit, where Takaichi received a rather restrained welcome, unlike Trump’s ceremonial reception.

Trump’s attempts to win Xi’s favor have heightened concerns in the Takaichi administration about Washington’s commitment to its longtime ally, a senior Japanese government official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.

“I believe this year’s overseas visits by Prime Minister Takaichi made that clear. Japan has no choice but to rely on its own strength as a middle power,” the Japanese official added.

China’s attitude toward Japan could give further impetus to cooperation among middle powers, said Narushige Michishita, a professor at Japan’s National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies.

“Japan may be the target today, but other countries see that tomorrow they, too, could find themselves in the same position,” he said. Cooperation will not replace U.S. influence, but it “will increase resilience,” he added.

(BTA)

(Translated from English: Elena Indzheva)

Source: www.bta.bg