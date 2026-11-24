FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

The large-scale inspections and arrests in the TELK system in Sofia, Razgrad and Vratsa have once again brought to light a public secret that has been discussed in Bulgaria for decades. At first glance, society should have greeted the news with unequivocal approval – the state is finally taking action against the schemes that drain the budget and harm those who genuinely need support. The actual reaction, however, is far more complex, tense and contradictory. Instead of collective relief, we are seeing fear, confusion and quiet resistance.

The reason for this phenomenon is simple, but painful: when a vicious practice operates for long enough, society adapts to it. It ceases to be an exception and becomes the unwritten order according to which people plan their survival. The moment institutions abruptly decide to change course and enforce the law, a psychological and social shock follows.

When the crooked path is clearer than the straight one

In sound logic, the law provides security. In the Bulgarian reality surrounding TELK, however, security was bought „under the table“ for years. Even seriously ill people faced bureaucracy so cumbersome, humiliating and opaque that intermediaries and bribes began to look like the only mechanism that worked. People did not necessarily pay to deceive the state, but to ensure that they would not be rejected on formal grounds.

On the other hand, in regions with chronic unemployment and low incomes, disability pensions have long replaced social policy. They have become a secure monthly income for entire families. When you see that the system allows this for years and no one is held accountable, following the rules begins to look like naivety. Thus, society gradually became an accomplice in maintaining the model.

The collateral victims of the sudden crackdown

The arrival of police and prosecutors in doctors’ offices abruptly interrupts the old „rules of the game“, but leaves behind a vacuum for which no one is prepared. This upheaval strikes in three directions at once:

The first and most serious blow falls on those who are genuinely ill. People with severe disabilities, for whom these funds are a matter of physical survival, are thrown into panic. They fear that, amid the purge and tighter controls, they will be left without pensions, medication and personal assistants. Every state intervention in Bulgaria is habitually met with the suspicion that, in the end, the weakest will foot the bill.

The second effect is paralysis among doctors themselves. Following the arrests of their colleagues, the commissions inevitably enter a state of extreme caution. Afraid of being targeted by investigators, medical professionals begin delaying decisions or lowering percentages, turning the legal route into an even more difficult obstacle.

The third shock is purely economic. For thousands of households in poorer regions, stopping improper payments means instant bankruptcy. Without established work habits and without a real alternative for employment in their area, these people feel no remorse for participating in the scheme, but anger toward the state that is „taking away their bread“.

Legality cannot be imposed with handcuffs alone

The TELK case clearly shows that decades of adaptation cannot be eradicated through high-profile raids and court proceedings alone. If, after the noise of the arrests dies down, the system remains the same – slow, subjective and dependent on the signature of a particular official or doctor – the old practices will quickly find new loopholes.

Real change requires the legal route to become faster, more transparent and more predictable than the corrupt one. This means fully digitising medical records, with decisions based on genuine and traceable examinations rather than paper files. It also means creating a „fast track“ for undisputed and serious diagnoses, so that genuine patients are not punished because of other people’s fraud. And last but not least, the state must offer an economic alternative in poorer regions so that TELK stops playing the role of a social affairs ministry.

Until this happens, every attempt to return to normality will continue to feel not like justice, but like yet another crisis that citizens must endure.