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At least, from the now-former head of “Kaufland”/Bulgaria, we learned how we look in the eyes of our partners from the Union. In fact, so far we have heard only one of their mercenaries, but rest assured that the bosses will be far more ruthless in their assessments.

I am reminded of a story Pavel Pisarev told me. I would sometimes tease him that he was a “half-German” because of his family connection to Field Marshal von Brauchitsch’s family, but he was genuinely very sensitive about our relations with Germany — and could not believe what he had heard from a German’s mouth after an ordinary traffic accident in central Sofia.

Unaware that Pavel knew German, the German said to his companion: “Leave them, don’t argue with them, they are ‘Untermenschen’/subhumans!”

And this happens in the capital of a “union” state.

Pisarev was utterly devastated; behind this linguistic outrage, behind this unprovoked barbarity, he sensed the darkness into which the EU would sink. And he was right, of course — it is already happening.

And even as subhumans, we find it sweet to be humiliated.

I came across the following comment on my previous publication, “Fit for a People’s Court”, which we should probably take as ironic: “Well, it’s clear that Europe and Assen are to blame.”

This blind faith in certain dubious European values is downright disheartening. Come on, pardon “Kaufland”, whatever they may be doing to your half-baked heads, but your infatuation with Assen — in this particular case — is downright pathological.

Immediately before the adoption of the euro, he said: “There is no risk of prices rising after the adoption of the euro.”

Today, however, almost all goods have risen dramatically in price, some even doubling — and no matter how doubly in love you are with Assen, that will not erase the fact that you are twice as poor when you go rummaging around “Kaufland” for something more affordable.

Untermenschen/subhumans — could it be that our Bulgarian boy considers us that way too, after being appointed head by “Kaufland”?

How is it that none of the television stations showed us this nobody — if they even thought of it at all? It is more likely that they never intended to arrange an interview with him.

It is not easy to talk to such an insolent man, and difficult conversations have long been out of fashion on the local television stations; nobody wants to create unnecessary problems for themselves — meaning that they would have to think a little before beginning to ask their unbearably stupid questions — an exercise that most often amounts to a version of a yawn, nothing more.

As a rule, thinking is “verboten”/forbidden on television; I suppose that signs bearing this inscription have long since been hung in every corner of BNT — because “the Old Lady”, as always before, must serve as our example.

While that insolent man was slobbering over his Bulgarianophobia, at BNT they were busy slobbering over another equally important issue: how to rebel without making it clear what they are rebelling against and why they are only rebelling now — this concerning the resignation of an editor from BNT’s “Panorama”.

It is difficult to determine what, in fact, this “Panorama” product represents: a shelter for temporary political players, a bell tower from which the obligations of other media products are announced, which still fail to free themselves from themselves...

And now, imagine this: it was precisely there that some kind of resistance was taking shape, if we are to trust the letter of the editor in question — beautiful words, and sufficiently vague ones at that, for us to say once again that change there, in this bunker-refuge of arrested time, is impossible.

Nothing can force “Panorama” to come to resemble anything other than itself; and it is more likely that all products will come to resemble it — which is what is happening — than that it will abandon the beautiful commandment “das ist verboten”/this is forbidden...

“Why did you suddenly go mad?” — this, however, is a question for the now-former head of “Kaufland”, Bulgaria — and it should be put to him until he agrees that he has gone mad, or even better, until he goes mad once again on air, live.

And why did this little man actually go mad — could it be that he reached his limit while bringing his shell into harmony with his essence?

The shell with which he looks like an almost fully risen German — and his essence, which will never agree to this transformation.

This, incidentally, is also our problem: we do not want to change because we do not know what we will turn into, and there is no one to tell us... The only thing that is clear is that we will turn into liars.

Sadly, like everything else around us, lies do not grow old with dignity either. The stories of their vicissitudes are becoming increasingly uninteresting, their credibility is also plummeting, nobody is ensuring even a relatively fair play in the championship of lies, nobody is monitoring their usefulness, the efficiency of lies — the coefficient of useful action of lies!

Well, there is no other such country that treats its own survival so frivolously.

I was going to say that, despite everything, it will surely endure — but let us not tempt fate, because, as is well known, his unparalleled lies are downright deadly. Besides, it is said that if you bargain with the devil, you go straight to hell...

The preservation of the shell, of the insulation made of lies that makes us think we inhabit some kind of “normality” — how long will this continue?

Verbotenes Denken!

/Forbidden thinking/