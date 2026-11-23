FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

A discussion on the violation of the rights of Ukrainian children amid Russian aggression was held at the European Parliament. Among the participants was Natalia Vasylieva, the former principal of the Radensk Lyceum under the Oleshky City Council. She witnessed how the Russian occupying forces are destroying the Ukrainian education system in the occupied part of Kherson region. In an interview with DW, Vasylieva recounts how this happened.

“From the very first days, they began taking control of education”

DW: Ms Vasylieva, when did it become clear after the occupation of Oleshky that the Russians had not simply seized the territory but were also trying to establish control over Ukrainian education?

Natalia Vasylieva: Literally from the very first days after the capture of Oleshky, the occupation authorities set about taking control of education. They began convincing teachers that Russian education was better and that Ukrainian education did not provide our children with sufficient knowledge. And they insisted that we open the schools and hold classes, but according to Russian standards.

Most teachers did not switch sides and join the Russian occupiers. No one went to work; we switched to remote learning and, since we still had internet access, we managed to work with the children and conduct online classes according to the Ukrainian curricula. This continued until the summer of 2022.

As the principal of the lyceum, I went to work, but afterward representatives of the occupation authorities came to see me. Since I refused to agree to cooperate, they took the keys to the lyceum from me, and later they would not even allow me to enter the building.

DW: The schools eventually reopened. Who came to work there?

Natalia Vasylieva: The schools were opened only after the occupation authorities already had a certain number of people to replace the Ukrainian teachers who had refused to cooperate. Among them were a number of teachers who had betrayed their homeland. But most were people who had no connection whatsoever with the education system or had been brought in from Russia.

“They burned the Ukrainian textbooks and used them to make pioneer bonfires”

DW: What did the Russian occupiers do with the Ukrainian textbooks and other educational materials left in the schools?

Natalia Vasylieva: All the teaching materials were thrown away and destroyed. Ukrainian textbooks, as well as textbooks on the Ukrainian language, literature and the history of Ukraine, were essentially burned. They used them to make so-called “pioneer bonfires.”