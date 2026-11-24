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On February 1, 2009, Russian Patriarch Kirill took office at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. My colleague Sergei Chapnin and I were among the first laypeople to receive Communion from the newly elected head of the Russian Church. I remember that day well – it was a time of hope for a significant part of the Orthodox intelligentsia.

Putin is the leader, not Gundyaev

The president at the time was Dmitry Medvedev, who before taking office still used to say that “freedom is better than the absence of freedom.” It seemed that the young (by church standards) and energetic patriarch, who was “only” 63 at the time, would be able to move the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) toward greater independence from the Russian authorities.

In May 2009, the patriarch invited Sergei Chapnin to become editor-in-chief of the “Journal of the Moscow Patriarchate” – the main publication of the Russian Orthodox Church. I also remember my conversations with Sergei at the time. Of course, we knew that the former metropolitan of Kaliningrad and Smolensk had had ties to the KGB during the Soviet era. But which of the hierarchs had not? Yes, Kirill quite clearly enjoyed power. But we thought this might make him less susceptible to compromises and more independent in his relations with the Kremlin. Moreover, the new “holiness” did not have a hostile attitude toward the Roman Catholic Church, unlike his predecessor, Patriarch Alexy II, which meant that prospects would emerge for dialogue with the Holy See and for improving relations with the world’s largest Christian denomination.

On November 20, 2026, the patriarch turned 80. Both Chapnin and I left Russia long ago. Our illusions from the first years of the new patriarch evaporated as early as the period of the Moscow protests in 2011-2012. In 2015, the patriarch dismissed Sergei from his position as editor-in-chief because of his critical views.

“It seems to me that at the very beginning Kirill had the potential and ambitions of a reformer,” says Chapnin, who is now an associate at the Orthodox Christian Studies Center at Fordham University in New York. Kirill traveled actively around the country, communicated with people and gave speeches. But in 2012, when Putin began his return to power, the Kremlin administration made it clear that there could be only one political and spiritual leader named Vladimir in the country, and that he was not Gundyaev. Thus, by the time Putin took office, plans for church reforms, if there had been any at all, and claims that the head of the Church should play a special role in public life had been definitively abandoned.

“Kirill is the first Soviet patriarch,” one prescient Moscow priest once said. It sounds paradoxical, but it is true: all the heads of the restored, or more precisely newly created by Stalin in 1943, Russian Church were born before 1917. Patriarch Alexy II (von Ridiger) was born in 1929 in the capital of independent Estonia – Tallinn. Vladimir Mikhailovich Gundyaev, born in Leningrad in 1946, is truly the first completely Soviet person to occupy the patriarchal throne. He grew up in an era when Soviet power appeared unshakable. The idea of the state as the fundamental value is entirely natural to him, just as it is natural to Vladimir Putin. And that is precisely why Kirill is the least troublesome patriarch for the Russian dictatorship.

Why Patriarch Alexy Refused Putin

One of the associates of the late Patriarch Ilia of Georgia told me the following: when Russian troops seized Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008, Putin proposed that Patriarch Alexy II accept the ROC’s jurisdiction over the Georgian Church in those territories. Alexy II, however, refused, saying: “These are canonical territories of the Georgian Orthodox Church. It is not my place to change the canon.” It is very difficult for me to imagine Patriarch Kirill responding to the Kremlin in such unequivocal terms.

Following the example of the Kremlin dictator, Patriarch Kirill also built his own power vertical. The vast majority of today’s metropolitans are his protégés. But there is something even more important: Kirill helped create and develop the kind of Church that the Russian regime needs, but – unfortunately – that the church hierarchy also needs, as do the majority of Russians who consider themselves Orthodox.

This Church rests on two main pillars. On the one hand, there are rituals and superstitions – for example, that one should not bow while crossing oneself, nor cut girls’ hair, but that one is obliged to take one’s medicine with holy water. On the other hand, there is imperial ideology. “Correct” Orthodoxy, according to Kirill’s version, can exist only under imperial, or essentially authoritarian, rule, and only by “merging” with it.

This Byzantinism, taken to the point of complete absurdity and present in Russia’s religious life since the era of the empire, has now effectively become the official doctrine of the ROC. According to it, aggression against Ukraine is a holy war, mercenaries are “Christ-loving warriors,” and criminals who died in the war are practically saints.

In February 2016, the first meeting in history between the Roman pope and the Russian patriarch took place in Cuba. A Vatican insider told me at the time that, at the end of the meeting, Pope Francis said to those around him: “What kind of church leader? He’s a politician!” The late pope hit the nail on the head with those words.

Russia Has a Heretical Patriarch

Two years ago, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew publicly expressed the same idea. He granted autocephalous independence to Ukrainian Orthodoxy, and in response Kirill severed all relations with the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Bartholomew said at the time that the Russian Church was suffering from “phyletism” – a church heresy in which the interests of the state or ethnicity are placed above the foundations of Christian doctrine. In other words, the spiritual leader of global Orthodoxy called the head of the largest Orthodox Church a “heretic.”

This diagnosis also applies to the rest of the hierarchy, which in a “healthy” Church should have been outraged and refused to obey the heretic. But Kirill’s indebted hierarchs, dressed in gold-woven vestments and driving expensive Mercedes cars, remain silent and sycophantically express outrage at the “Constantinople lackey of America.” They fear the patriarch just as Kirill himself fears Putin. “If Kirill’s position weakens, the metropolitans will immediately turn away from him and forget him at once,” says Sergei Chapnin. This is entirely possible. Fear cannot give birth to loyalty.

Today, in Russia, burdened by war and the “victim complex,” there are, and will continue to be, genuine people of faith and even martyrs. There are also ordinary laypeople who remain faithful to Christ. But the kind of Orthodoxy established in the national consciousness by Patriarch Kirill and Putin unfortunately has every chance of outliving them. This semi-pagan faith suits both the authorities and the majority of the people. As long as Russia remains authoritarian, it will continue to exist.