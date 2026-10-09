Grigor Lilov: Who and what sank the ship "ALFA WATAN"?

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

I'll start with the absurdity of the discussions of the National Security Advisory Council.

"I am not satisfied with the reports of the services, some are weaker in their analyses than the electronic publications. The services report that the second ship is coming from Egypt to Ukraine, where it makes no sense to carry wheat. It should travel for 5 days, but it travels for 15. This ship has not yet been checked - did the sailors talk to their loved ones during these 15 days? What communication took place? It is said in the reports of the services that they were transporting people or troops. Whether it is true or not - that is why it was decided to ask everyone for an underwater drone to go and see it. But where was this trough for 15 days? What is his activity?"

*****Boyko Borisov in his revelations

I believe him that the services and the State Security Service have reported such absurdities.

If so, they should be immediately disbanded and re-formed. We spend crazy money on them, and they don't work for five cents.

But maybe they do work - for millions and millions of rubles.

Let's see the so-called "hanging around" of the sunken ship ALFA WATAN for these 15 days.

There is none!

There is none!

Here is the route, which is easily found from open public sources:

Tartus - Syria (July 21 - August 1)

Ashkelon - Israel (August 4-6) and El Arish - Egypt (August 3-5) - the distance between the two ports is 50 kilometers.

Istanbul - Turkey (August 17)

Alexandria - Egypt (September 13-17)

El Arish - Egypt (September 19-21)

Kartal - in the Sea of Marmara, Turkey (5 October)

Sulina – in the Danube Delta, Romania (declared destination)

The ship sank on October 6, 2026 at 00:15 minutes. It did not even manage to send a distress signal.

No matter how much I search for words, I cannot find any with which to describe the incompetence of our domestic services. And probably also of our domestic MNO, which failed to track the entry of a nearly hundred-meter ship into our economic zone in the Black Sea on its radars.

Now let's analyze the second absurdity of the National Security Agency and the two related services (foreign intelligence and military information)!

It was transporting troops!

Ridiculous! Not square, but cubed!

In a general cargo ship, such transportation is impossible. Neither on the decks nor in the holds. Because on the deck, a stronger wave will sweep the “troops” into the sea, and in the holds they will suffocate.

And yet another absurdity – what kind of troop, comrades “special forces”?! It was loaded in Turkey, in the port of Kartal.

So it turns out that the troop is Turkish!

You are crazy to be tied up! Better science fiction writers are – no such novel will surpass your imagination.

But the question of the cargo really stands. According to the official documentation, it is salt. However, I wonder why salt would be unloaded in the port of Sulina, when on the route before it is the port of Constanta. With excellent transport links.

So let's see the possibilities for military cargo.

Carrying shells? - Then its almost instantaneous sinking is completely explainable - they exploded too.

Yes, but no!

Such a chain detonation in holds crammed with TNT or hexogen will take place in a fraction of a second and will turn into a huge, gigantic single explosion.

3,000 tons of explosion are one fifth of the power of the nuclear bomb in Hiroshima. (16,000 tons)

The nearby ship ABLE would have been severely affected by the explosion and most likely would have sunk as well. The blast wave would have been felt very strongly on the Bulgarian ferry. In addition, it would have had to deal with the local tsunami that would have caused the explosion.

In the event of such an explosion, the shock wave would have been heard in Varna and would have shaken the windows badly. The light from it would have illuminated the entire city.

And there is no such data at all.

But it is possible that it really was transporting weapons - machine guns, machine guns, trucks, armored cars, even armored personnel carriers. In general, export products from Turkey, which is actively selling weapons to Ukraine despite its good relations with Russia.

But there is one no.

Such ships are equipped with their own cranes to remove the goods from the holds, after which they are taken over by the port authorities, which are expensive and too expensive. This ship does not have such.

It is used for bulk cargo, which is also visible from its cargo on previous voyages. And the documentation of the salt will probably turn out to be real.

The third absurdity is about an aerial drone.

An aerial drone cannot sink a ship that is 83.5 meters long and 12 meters wide so quickly. Even a few such drones will hardly achieve such a time – the combat load of even the heaviest ones is under 100 kg.

A naval drone can do it like the super-heavy ones, but in the Russian fleet they are single for now. And they are not exactly drones, but boats. That is, they are more noticeable.

The main objection is the distance of their sailing - only 200 km. This distance is insufficient to reach the economic zone of Bulgaria. To do such work in our waters, a mother ship is required, equipped with the appropriate devices for lowering them into the water. And with the appropriate legend, including how to explain the powerful cranes and the specific shape of the stern. And with an entirely Russian crew. Russia has such ships, disguised as research ships, but now they are not based in the Black Sea.

There remains only one possibility.

A torpedo launched from a submarine.

The torpedo carries a huge amount of explosive. Moreover, it is specialized and half or even more powerful than pure TNT. The explosion from it either breaks the keel of the ship or opens such a huge hole in the side underwater that the vessel sinks literally in a minute or two or a little more.

The experience of the Second World War has proven that in torpedo attacks it is very often not possible to send even an SOS signal. Too often, no traces remain on the surface or they are minimal, as is the case now.

And to top it off, the ALFA WATAN is old - half a century old. It was built in 1976. On the one hand, the steel has already tired, and on the other hand, the structures were not designed and built with such safety requirements in storms as there are now.

Firing a torpedo from a relatively close distance - 1.5 to several kilometers with the sound accompaniment of the two ships plus a third nearby (the Bulgarian ferry) will pass unnoticed despite the Black Sea being dotted with hydrophones and floating hydrophone buoys by NATO. The attack with aerial drones and their explosions will additionally mask the noise from the torpedo so that it cannot be distinguished against the background of the sound cacophony despite the filters.

In this way, Russia was able to test NATO's anti-submarine defense and its parameters.

The other ship ABLE was transporting Ukrainian wheat. It and the grain dust are very flammable. If you enter the hold, for example, with a lit cigarette, most likely you and the entire crew will go on a visit to God forever. Therefore, the huge fire that broke out on board is easily explained, as is the reason for not extinguishing it – it is practically impossible to extinguish.

Ukraine has no submarines in the Black Sea. There are no military surface ships either. But Russia has submarines. Currently two nuclear and five non-nuclear.

The attack, its method, its means, its origin, its purpose, apart from the ships, are clear! And indisputable for objective experts!