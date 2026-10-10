Hinkov: NHIF has become a political piggy bank

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The National Health Insurance Fund has become a “very good political piggy bank“, said former Minister of Health Prof. Hristo Hinkov. His comment was made in connection with the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of funds through fictitious hospitalizations at the University Hospital "St. George" in Plovdiv.

“In some way, politicians would like to manage these huge funds that accumulate there. We forget that the Health Fund has a cost-covering nature – this money that is collected is not collected like in a bank and stays there. They should be spent on people's health, because people pay their contributions there“, Hinkov told Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to him, the main problem is the lack of consistent change in the system. “The problem is that no reform is being made in this area“, said the former Minister of Health.

Investigation in Plovdiv

In the case at the University Hospital “St. George“, the prosecutor's office has brought six defendants. Three of them were detained for up to 72 hours. The investigation is for participation in an organized criminal group and for illegally receiving funds from the NHIF budget as a result of fictitious hospitalizations. The charges have not been proven guilty and the proceedings are ongoing.

During an inspection at the Rheumatology Clinic, 15 people who were listed as hospitalized on documents were not found in the medical facility. According to data presented by the investigators, cases were also found in which medical staff donated blood instead of patients in order to have clinical pathways reported.

Bulgaria ON AIR reported that over three years, the NHIF has paid out about 12 million euros for 24,000 clinical pathways reported at the clinic, which has 49 beds. The media outlet quoted the prosecutor's office, according to which doctors who refused to participate in the practice were sanctioned with fewer beds for their patients and lower salaries.

Inspections throughout the country

Following the action, the Ministry of Health ordered inspections of medical facilities in all 28 districts. They should cover fictitious hospitalizations, expensive drugs, clinical trials, sick leaves and illegally reported medical activities.

Hinkov was deputy director of the National Health Insurance Fund before heading the Ministry of Health. According to him, the pressure on the fund is related to the management of a significant public resource that should be directed towards medical care, and not become an instrument for political influence.

Sources: bgonair.bg, bntnews.bg