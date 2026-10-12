FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

It's a guess what Budanov talked about with our Prime Minister. Given that Bulgaria is the last country on which anything depends.

Bulgaria is the weak link in the US's alliance policy and will be used in this role.

The American strategy is currently divide, confuse, and rule, after the globalist doctrine failed and the US had to withdraw from its undisputed global dominance in order to validate itself in the form of a concessionary global understanding.

The US's foreign policy is currently unsystematic and conjunctural, multivalent. The EU continues to be an instrument for strikes and legitimization of policies against Russia, while Trump is trying to chart a new pragmatic version of international relations.

Democrats criticize Trumpists for giving up positions of influence, which destroys the global leadership of the United States that we have known until now. But the fundamental strategic solidarity of the multicultural society in the United States is shaken.

The strategy against a specific ideological enemy is becoming increasingly difficult to justify and the ideology of legitimate pragmatic benefits is being roughly accommodated, there is no export of democracy, there are direct requests for economic benefits. Where is Bulgaria in this puzzle of complex relationships and how could the EXTERNAL fashion expert do her job?!

Rumen Radev could possibly be used as a center for forming more moderate relations towards Russia, when the EU decides to gradually change its policy and move towards a peace agreement.

Europe is a victim of the globalist networks that forcibly keep the ruling elites in a norm of behavior.

But in the end, whose are the globalist networks?! An instrument of a world power without competition. An instrument! This is like the accusations against the State Security, bypassing the NOMENCLATURE of the communist party. The networks have their masters, donors, navigators.

In themselves, they are nothing. The USA may have problems, internal power disputes, but the USA wants to continue its dominance. And everyone else is a victim along the way. If there is a political awakening somewhere, it will be suppressed in all possible ways.

And one of the tactics is division and confusion, a fundamental redefinition of international relations.

Is Rumen Radev prepared for such a mission or are we asking too much from a person who lightly appoints Galab Donev as finance minister in a time of crisis?!

If it occurs to you that the Galab could manage finances WELL, then you can come up with anything that is incapable of working and you don't care about the results at all.

This is a worrying signal that Radev can be assigned a special mission! Which he should, by default and naturally, master with the clear depth of how to implement it without failures along the way.

In principle, there is not much room for self-union actions in these tasks, but if you are very headstrong, narcissistic, with advisors and heads of offices of the caliber we know, surprises may arise.

There is also a complex question that should be addressed to Minister Demerdzhiev, around whom resourceful enemies rage, psychiatric prostitutes of Alexei Petrov, old and strange addictions, maternity relations with those taken out of the flask of a criminal structure – – "We continue the change", etc. But as they say, it is not for the telephone.