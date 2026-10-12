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After the death of 28-year-old Darya Shipilova, an employee at the Irkutsk Research Institute for Combating Plague in Siberia and the Far East, from "pneumonia of unknown origin", local authorities announced on October 8 that anti-epidemic measures had ended. Russian authorities describe the sanitary situation in the Irkutsk region as calm, while Russian media describe the international reaction to the incident as "exaggerated".

DW spoke with Professor Colin Mackenzie, a specialist in microbiology, virology and epidemiology of infectious diseases at the University Hospital in Düsseldorf, about the case of the potential spread of pneumonic plague in Russia.

DW: Whatdoesthediagnosis "pneumoniaofundeterminedorigin" Andunderwhatcircumstancesdoesitoccur?

Prof. Mackenzie: Basically, it's pneumonia. It happens in some cases that we don't find the causative agents. That's why I think that the announcement that a person died of pneumonia is not in itself a cause for concern. Pneumonia is associated with a certain mortality rate, even among people who were previously healthy.

DV: Daria ShipilovawasinthelaboratoryforthelasttimeonSeptember25. She was admitted to the hospital on September 29 with symptoms of a lung infection and died on October 2. Does this clinical picture resemble the course of pneumonic plague – for example, in terms of the incubation period? This description could indeed correspond to the plague: a relatively short incubation period after infection – only a few days. Depending on the amount of pathogen inhaled, it can be as little as one day. In other words, these time frames do not allow us to rule out plague as a diagnosis. DV: Whattestsshouldbeperformedinsuspectedofplagueinfection? Is the analysis of the biological material from the patient sufficient? Or are more extensive studies needed? Authorities say they have not found any "work-related" microorganisms. Samples can be taken from the patient's respiratory tract or blood. Both types of analysis can generally detect the presence of the bacterium Yersinia pestis, which causes the plague, as well as other pathogens. Ultimately, it is likely that she had influenza or pneumococcal pneumonia. Respiratory samples could also reveal the presence of the pathogens responsible for these diseases.