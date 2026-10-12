Kovachev: Iva Mihaylova has the right to treatment

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Iva Mihaylova has the right to receive the necessary treatment, and preventing her access to medical care is unacceptable. This was stated by MEP Andrey Kovachev regarding the case of the 23-year-old woman, who has already returned to Bulgaria and was admitted to the "Pirogov" hospital.

“To prevent access to adequate treatment for a young person who is at risk of disability, solely because of a political dispute with Bulgaria, in my opinion is a completely unacceptable position“, said Kovachev in an interview for “24 Chasa“.

He defined the case as a “drastic example of violating all humanitarian norms“ and stated that North Macedonia itself is blocking the interests of its citizens. In August, Kovachev and other Bulgarian MEPs asked the European Union leadership to pay attention to Mihaylova's refusal to leave the country for medical treatment.

Mihaylova is already in Bulgaria

Mihaylova reported that she crossed the border with her lawyer through an official border checkpoint. According to her, she presented her North Macedonian identity document, and at the Bulgarian border she showed her Bulgarian documents.

“My health deteriorated, I was not feeling well, so I came home. I am happy to be here and I feel safe“, she told NOVA. The young woman indicated that she is about to be examined and treated in “Pirogov“, and it is not yet clear how long she will stay in Bulgaria.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told bTV that it was not informed in advance about the actions of Mihaylova, her family and her lawyer and did not participate in the organization of the trip. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova described the case as humanitarian and stated that Mihaylova should be provided with adequate treatment.

Skopje questions the departure

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of North Macedonia announced that there is no registered departure of Mihaylova in the border control system. The department also indicated that there is a court ban on her leaving the country.

This contradicts the claim of Mihaylova and her lawyer that they passed through an official checkpoint legally. Bulgarian authorities said they would clarify the circumstances surrounding the border crossing, and Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said that if necessary, it would be assessed whether the woman should be provided with security.

A case is being brought against Mihaylova in North Macedonia for the serious accident on October 7, 2025 on the road between Kocani and Shtip. One person died in the accident. According to the prosecution, Mihaylova crossed into the oncoming lane, but the defense disputes this version. Until a final court decision is made, she enjoys the presumption of innocence.

North Macedonia's Foreign Minister Timcho Mucunski said that the executive branch should not interfere in the work of the court. He pointed out that the healthcare system must provide Mihaylova with the necessary care and that Bulgarian medical specialists can examine her on the territory of the country.

The next hearing in the case in Kochani is scheduled for November 9, 2026. Medical treatment in Bulgaria and the legal proceedings in North Macedonia remain separate issues.

Sources: 24plovdiv.bg, nova.bg, btvnovinite.bg