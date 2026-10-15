Nikolay Slatinsky: Bandit Empires, Robber Empires (ROGUE EMPIRES)

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Some time ago I wrote that:

"The Bunker and its hordes of orcs have actually changed the main Goal and we should take a look at it, besides filling FB with colored cards. The main Goal of the racist plague is not a breakthrough in any direction - there it is to send thousands of scum to slaughter to distract attention and on the principle If something works - good!

The main Goal is terror - ugly and cruel terror over the civilian population! More and more ugly and more and more cruel.

Systematic and systematic terror."

I did not enter into discussions with those who disputed this thesis of mine.

I speak my mind because I feel an inner need to do so, which is stronger than my abilities to control and restrain it.

I do not aim for public support, nor likes, nor flaunting my righteousness, nor participating in the media - that does not appeal to me anymore.

But the last nightmarish, terrible days and nights (for example) in Kiev show and prove that this is exactly what is happening:

Putin is betting on terror. He is betting brutally and bloodthirsty. Of a monstrous and monstrous terror.

Terror to the core, as they say.

And to quote myself again about this new and rather and more precisely already top priority goal of Russia:

- Putin has ordered terrible and murderous terror and constant strikes "so that

-- children die.

-- Ukrainians realize what a nightmarish winter they are facing.

-- to exhaust human endurance - and Ukrainians are human beings and their endurance is human, extreme, not inhuman, infinite.

-- to break the Ukrainian people."

To the colossal pity (as I also wrote), the atrocities of Putin's Russia were joined by the USA Trump.

Something monstrous is happening:

Against Ukraine are the three last (and in the long term undoubtedly doomed to collapse) empires:

Russia, China and the USA.

This is a truly critical situation - unprecedented and infinitely dangerous.

Ukraine is becoming a testing ground for a probable, and perhaps even possible, new world order.

When three rogue empires, bandit empires, robber empires with the lawlessness of force keep (try to keep) the world in submission.

Let us pray to God fervently that Ukraine does not bend, because if it bends, fire will burn us.