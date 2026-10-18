Julian Voinov: The forint has risen significantly after the news from Hungary about the Eurozone

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The new government of Hungary headed by Peter Modor promised entry into the eurozone in 2030 and the forint has risen significantly since the elections. This is the same Hungary that Eurosceptics, Putinophiles and Trump supporters pointed to as an example of how there were countries that did not want the euro. However, there are fewer and fewer of them, as you can see!

This was commented on "Facebook" by Julian Voinov.

The main challenge remains the draft budget for 2027, which will show how serious the authorities are regarding fiscal consolidation – a mandatory condition for adopting the single currency. And the promise of adopting the euro itself gave impetus to one of the most significant market rallies this year. An ambitious reduction in the budget deficit could lead to further strengthening of the Hungarian currency, while a possible disappointment carries a risk of sell-offs.

And in light of the Hungarian government's ambition to tighten budget spending, Bulgaria's draft budget comes, which lacks any serious consolidation policy, and de facto we see a deterioration in the budget forecast for next year, as the budget deficit on an accrual basis is forecast at 4.3%, while reforms on the expenditure side are de facto lacking. Well, how in this situation will Bulgaria prosper economically, and the collapse of the Bulgarian industry is already threatening the very economic future of the country.

And since we are in a pre-election situation, choose more of the same, so that you finally understand that it is not the ideologically blinded choice that leads to the prosperity of a country, but the responsible and pragmatic one, which is not based on vague promises, but on real proven actions by responsible and honest people!