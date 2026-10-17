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The Bulgarian pony liberal space is behaving like an idiot child. Not that it doesn't suit it, but it is already starting to be harmful. It is behaving like those freaks at school who, when they see a fight, line up around the fighters and start to stir up the situation. They create anxiety, worry, try to awaken the most atavistic human feelings and for us, like exemplary Euro-monkeys, to grab a branch and enter the fray. So far, this is not happening. There are two reasons. First – the ponies do not hold power. Second - the ponies do not care. The fact that they give sticks and stones to one side does not mean that they are peacemakers, please. It means that we, by we I mean all of us, are participating in a conflict and this is obvious and no amount of Euroliberal schizophrenia can hide us.

Don't count on Ursula and Kaya. One is a baked bastard, and the other is a biological bot.

The latest propaganda push of the pink tomorrow is that a Bulgarian ship will soon be hit. So, boys, and why not girls, let's go and fight… The Manolis will escort you to the station, but no further. Because it gets dangerous further. But you go and fight. I wish I knew how… Something drones, missiles, airplanes, airplane drawings, rubber boats upholstered with sheet metal… Anything. Die, man! Die, because there are no Ukrainians left. The meat grinder wants its own. The meat grinder produces money, but it wants blood.

Let me surprise you with my callousness and agree with the statement that soon a Bulgarian ship will take it away. Yes! Logic dictates that soon a Bulgarian ship will be hit. A Bulgarian ship that will be presented to us as being loaded with grain or straw for the poor animals in Ukraine or teddy bears. A ship that has a hospital and a kindergarten and is run by a captain who is a pious good man with a family and a sick mother. And in the kindergarten on the ship there are only children who are hungry…

In fact, no one is interested in our flowery pink stupidity. Even the pelicans on the Danube know that the huge percentage of ammunition in Ukraine is of Bulgarian origin. Military factories are being blown up in Bulgaria. Haven't you heard? Accidents – what to do. Aunt Penka does not comply with the conditions for safe work. Right? Is that what you are peckin' at? If that's what you are peckin' at, then the legend of the hospital ship loaded with teddy bears will pass.

So, if you don't want a Bulgarian ship to sink to the bottom, don't load it with weapons and send it to war. It doesn't matter what hypocritical lies you will tell it. The ship, I mean. It doesn't matter what flag it will sail under and what its crew will be. It doesn't matter that it is full of wheat, which will cause secondary explosions.

See how simple and clear it is!?