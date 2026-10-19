FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

What is the difference in France between "mass protests" and "anarchists and vandals"? Practically none. And this has been the case since the Great French Revolution. Some people invade, kill whoever they can and declare victory. This is actually how the Great October Revolution happened. There is no significant difference in the way revolutions are carried out, but ideologically it is correct to pity only the Romanovs, but to consider Queen Antoinette as correctly beheaded, and the most ironclad proof is the remark attributed to her that it is good to eat pasta.

Anyone who travels to Paris is aware that this is a cesspool - everywhere dirty, smelly, dangerous, but truly dangerous, and at any time of the day. The problem of dirt and security is now an integral part of the culture of the metropolis. And if in Cairo tourist groups walk around with armed guards, the question is why this does not happen in Paris?

Want to see one of the symbols of the city? Well, good luck. As you approach, you will be literally mobbed by multiracial merchants who are rattling around with Eiffel Towers, T-shirts, bags, glasses, scarves, magnets, and you have to physically fight your way through them, jump over them on stairs, step onto the road from the sidewalks, but without looking them in the eye, so as not to appear to have offended them with your left or right eye and then - stab them with some fast blade.

Yesterday, the Galerie Lafayette stores in Chambery, Bordeaux, Perpignan, Rennes were destroyed and the looters caused damage and stole goods worth tens of millions. In the coming days, you can buy this and that from street vendors at very reasonable prices.

In Limoges, in flames set by vandals of all races, a 143-year-old historic tower collapsed and its bell fell with a chilling final peal. The tower and its bell sank into the flames of the unstoppable fury of the most harmful and disgusting stratum in France. What an irony: the "Republican Bell" fell into the fire.

When we talk about tourism, Bulgaria is more than ever in a position to present itself as a safe, calm, peaceful and hospitable country. This is our greatest strength.

"Find peace, serenity, silence and relaxation in Bulgaria among good people and peaceful cities!"

Ah, yes. There is already a roar about the attacks in the Black Sea. Well, no: no one imagines a land attack, because if such a thing were to start against a NATO country, then apparently the entire continent would be at war and coastal tourism would be our last concern. And if someone delays reservations, it's all about money: this is how they wring their hands to lower prices, and it's not an expression of fear.

Many FB playwrights are trying to come up with a potential scenario in our country, similar to the French one. Well, no. This will not happen in Bulgaria.