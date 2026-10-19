Will France become the new Haiti?

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The provocation of a question

Ten years ago, this question would have sounded like a bad joke. Today, it is being asked more and more frequently — not by fringe blogs, but by rating agencies, economists, and French politicians themselves, albeit in different words. France is the second-largest economy in the eurozone, a nuclear power, a permanent member of the Security Council. Haiti is a country where gangs control 90% of the capital. There is a chasm between the two.

Yet the question is not absurd. It does not ask whether France will reach the bottom of Haiti — it will not. It asks something more uncomfortable: whether France is not moving along the same trajectory - a debt that no one can stop; a political system that cannot produce governance; a street that dictates to the state; and territories where the state's monopoly on power is already being challenged. Haiti did not collapse overnight. It collapsed in stages, each of which seemed surmountable. It is the stages that are worth comparing.

Haiti: Anatomy of a Collapse

Haiti is not just a "poor country". Haiti is a textbook example of a country dying in stages - and the first stage, in a bitter irony, was written by France itself. In 1825, Paris imposed on the young republic an "independence debt" of 150 million gold francs - compensation for former slaveholders. Haiti paid it off for more than a century, until the mid-20th century, sacrificing schools, roads, and institutions in the name of creditors. The debt eats away at the state before it is even born.

Then come the stages we know from the news: institutions that exist on paper; a political class that cannot project legitimate power (since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021, the country has had no elected president); and finally — a vacuum that the streets fill. Today, according to UN estimates, armed gangs control about 90% of Port-au-Prince and are building „parallel governance structures" — collect „taxes", settle disputes, control trade routes. The state was not overthrown in a coup. It simply retreated — district by district, function by function.

The formula for Haiti's collapse is simple: unsustainable debt + illegitimate power + ceded territory = end of the state. The question is whether France has not combined, in a mild version, all three ingredients.

Debt: the Achilles' heel

The numbers no longer need comment. France's public debt is heading towards 116.7% of GDP in 2026 — third in the eurozone after Greece and Italy, with a ceiling under European rules of 60%. The deficit for 2026 is expected to reach 5.4% of GDP instead of planned 5%. The interest on the debt alone will cost €59.3 billion in 2026 — vs. 36.2 billion in 2020. This is the fastest growing “ministry” in France: the ministry of creditors.

The market has already voted. In less than a year, France has been downgraded by Fitch, Moody's and S&P — the latter downgrading it to A+, on par with Spain and Portugal, countries that until recently were lectured by Paris on fiscal discipline. The yield on 10-year French bonds approached 5% in October 2026 at average of 3.4% for 2025. According to Fitch, just to stop the growth of debt, France needs to tighten the budget by about 3.5% of GDP - a politically impossible operation in a parliament that has brought down any government that dares to cut.

Here the analogy with Haiti is most direct. Haiti was strangled by debt imposed from outside. France imposed it on itself - half a century of deficit budgets, the last balanced one since 1974. But the mechanics are the same: when interest rates eat away at the state's ability to invest and pacify society with spending, the state begins to lose both its economic and political support at the same time. Former Prime Minister François Bayrou said it bluntly before he was ousted: France risks „creditor domination". For Haiti, this was not a risk, but a biography.

Political paralysis: a state without governance

The second ingredient in the Haitian formula is a government that cannot govern. Since Macron's gamble with early elections in 2024, France has been living with a parliament divided into three irreconcilable blocs, in which no one has a majority. The result: Michel Barnier — ousted. François Bayrou — removed by 364 to 194 votes because of a budget with 44 billion euros of savings. Sebastien Lecornu — resigned less than a month after his appointment, the shortest-serving prime minister since 1958, and was then reappointed by the same president. Fifth Prime Minister in Less Than Two Years.

Behind the merry-go-round is a deeper problem: no budget can pass normally anymore. The 2023 pension reform was passed without a vote, with constitutional article 49.3. The 2025 budget was only adopted in February, after months of chaos and a toppled government. The 2027 budget, according to Fitch, is mired in „sustainable political fragmentation". Former allies like Edouard Philippe are now publicly calling for Macron to leave early. And presidential elections are not due until the spring of 2027 — until then, the country is running on autopilot.

Haiti has reached the point where elections have become physically impossible. France is far from that. But the functional result is similar in one respect: both countries cannot make the decisions on which their survival depends. Haiti — because there is no one to make them. France — because anyone who makes them is overthrown.

The Street: Chronicle of a Permanent Rebellion

The French street has always been a political factor. What is new is that it has become permanent. The Yellow Vests (2018-2019) brought out the anger of provincial France. The pension protests of 2023 — millions on the streets for months — ended with a reform imposed without a vote, that is, with a defeat of both the street and parliamentarism at the same time. The summer of 2023 brought the riots after the murder of the teenager Nael: thousands of cars burned, shops looted, damage worth billions. In September 2025 came the "Block Everything" movement, followed by national union strikes against yet another austerity budget.

And October 2026 added a new chapter: student protests that began as peaceful blockades in the impoverished Paris department of Saint-Saint-Denis, escalated into riots that engulfed over 700 high schools, with some 5,000 arrested — a crisis of public order that analysts are now describing with the words “lawlessness” and “anarchy”. When 15-year-olds burn down their schools and the state responds with thousands of arrests, this is not a protest with demands. This is a symptom.

The parallel with Haiti here is not in the scale of the violence — it is unparalleled. The parallel is in the dynamics: every government that tries to cut spending is punished by the streets; every retreat to the streets deepens the debt; and the debt makes subsequent austerity even more painful. Fitch puts it diplomatically: „public tolerance for prolonged fiscal restraint may prove to be limited". In translation: France is stuck between creditors and the street. Haiti knows this trap — the way out is either reform or collapse.

The ceded territory: where the state is no longer alone

The third ingredient of the Haitian formula is the most worrying because it is the most difficult to reverse: territory in which the state's monopoly on power is challenged. In France, this debate has had a name since 2002 — — „the lost territories of the republic". Today it also has its own capital: Marseille.

The picture described in a report by the Catalan security services from 2026 sounds like a report from Port-au-Prince: demonstrative violence with public executions and burned bodies, mass recruitment of minors, to 20,000 people involved in the drug trade in Marseille alone, a national drug market worth 7 billion euros a year — and lawyers who openly say that in some neighborhoods the rule of law is subordinate to the power of gangs. In November 2025, gangs killed 20-year-old Mehdi Kesasi — brother of a well-known anti-drug activist — a pure message of intimidation, from those who know Haiti well. The trials of the DZ Mafia and the Yoda clan in 2026 revealed organizations that had grown from Marseille neighborhoods to cities across France.

To be precise: France arrested, tried and imprison these people — Haiti cannot. But the direction is familiar. The gangs in Port-au-Prince also began as neighborhood groups serving the drug trade, while the state ceded „only" a few neighborhoods. Parallel power is not born with a claim to statehood. It is born where the state ceases to be the only one who collects money, dispenses justice and punishes. In parts of Marseille, Saint-Denis and dozens of other areas, this monopoly is already the subject of daily renegotiation.

The Two Frances: Inequality as Fuel

All of the crises listed have a common generator: the feeling among millions of French people that the country no longer works for them. The geographer Christophe Guillouis called it „peripheral France" — the small towns and the countryside, where factories, stations, doctors and prospects disappeared, while the metropolises accumulated wealth and names in the quality of life rankings. The yellow vests came out of that very place. At the other end are the concrete suburbs like Saint-Denis — the poorest department in mainland France, where the 2023 riots started, and the the student riots of the fall of 2026 d.

The paradox is that, statistically, France redistributes more than almost any other country: public spending is around 56-57% of GDP - a world peak. And yet the feeling of declassification is growing. This is the most poisonous combination: a country that spends the maximum that its economy allows (and on top of that - on debt), and its citizens feel abandoned. There is nowhere else to buy social peace. Haiti has shown what happens when a huge part of the population decides that the state is a project of a few: it stops protecting it - and then stops obeying it.

Demography: a country in which some young people do not recognize themselves

The most sensitive, but also the most important axis of comparison is demographic. The French statistics figures are public: according to INSEE data as of 2021 10.3% of the population of France are immigrants — against 6.5% in 1968, and the second generation descendants of immigrants is still around 11–12% — in total over a fifth of the population, with a persistent concentration in young ages: 54% of descendants of immigrants are under 30, and among the youngest second generation, African origin predominates. The distribution is also geographical: 32% of the population of Saint-Denis are immigrants, compared to a national average of 10%. At the same time, the indigenous population is aging and the birth rate is falling. This is not a conspiracy, but arithmetic: an old France, raised with a cult of the state, pensions and the “republican pact”, and a young France, a significant part of which grew up in the neighborhoods where this same state is present mainly as a police force.

The problem is not in origin, but in belonging. The dangerous situation for a country is not “too many immigrants”, but “too many citizens who do not consider the state their own”. And here the facts from the previous sections are arranged in a picture: the riots of 2023 and the student riots of 2026 start from the same neighborhoods; the minors recruited by drug gangs come from the same neighborhoods; and part of the French right calls the process “population replacement” — a thesis that official statistics neither confirm as a design nor can conceal as a compositional change. The sociologist Jérôme Fourquet described the result with the more precise word: “archipelagization” — France is no longer a single nation with a common narrative, but an archipelago of communities that live side by side without living together.

It is here that the Haitian parallel is deepest and most uncomfortable. Colonial Saint-Domingue — the richest colony in the world — was a society in which the majority of the population were slaves: people for whom the state was not theirs because it was literally built against them. When they ceased to obey it, the most profitable economy of the era disappeared in a decade. The lesson is not racial but institutional: no country survives for long in a situation in which a large and growing part of its young population has no stake in it — neither property, nor perspective, nor loyalty. Honesty also requires a reservation: the same INSEE statistics show a powerful opposing force — 66% of the second generation live in a couple with a partner without a migrant background, and nine out of ten grandchildren of immigrants have only one or two immigrant grandparents. Mixing works. The question that will decide the fate of France is which will come first: integration through marriage, work and property — or alienation through ghettos, unemployment, and the drug economy.

Where the analogy breaks

Honesty demands that we also say the opposite, because it is enormous. GDP per capita in France is in the order of 40,000+ euros; in Haiti — under 2,000 dollars (approximate values). France has nuclear weapons, an army, a working police force, courts that even try their own presidents, a free press, and elections whose results no one disputes. Haiti has none of the above. France is in the eurozone: its bonds are backed by the ECB, which in 2012 proved that it is ready to do “whatever it takes”. Even the rating agencies that downgrade it acknowledge that France retains „exceptional financing flexibility" — markets are still lining up to lend to it, albeit at a higher cost. As economist Antony Morle-Lavidali summarizes: France will never go bankrupt, but it can survive a crisis.

There is also a structural difference: Haiti was destroyed from the outside — by colonial debt, occupations and interventions. France is destroying itself, which is more humiliating, but also more curable: what you do to yourself, you can stop yourself. So no — France will not become Haiti. Not tomorrow, not in a decade. The question in the title, taken literally, has a „no" answer.

Balance sheet: not Haiti, but Haitianization

But taken metaphorically, the question has another, more unpleasant answer. Haiti is not a destination — Haiti is a process. A process in which debt eats up the state, politics ceases to produce decisions, the street becomes a permanent co-ruler, and the territory is handed over piecemeal. On each of these four axes, France is today moving in the Haitian direction — slowly, from a high base, with enormous reserves, but in the same direction. All four processes feed off each other: paralysis hinders the budget, the budget angers the street, the street overthrows governments, and the weak state cedes territory.

History loves irony: the state that in 1825 condemned Haiti to debt slavery and institutional death, two hundred years later finds itself looking in that mirror. The outcome is familiar and boring: a budget that passes parliament; growth that outpaces interest rates; and a state that regains its monopoly where it lost it. None of this is impossible - France has emerged from deeper pits. But the window is not infinite. Because the lesson of Haiti is not that states collapse. The lesson is that for a long time it seems that they will not collapse - until the day they do.