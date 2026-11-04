Loving a Dog Is Human. Killing One Brutally Is Monstrous

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Over the years, our family has raised many dogs; we literally rescued two of them from the streets, while we lost one quite recently. If someone had ever killed my dog in front of me, I am absolutely certain I would have made sure he went to prison.

And no, I do not consider this some liberal or "green" attitude of a bunch of "dog nuts." In ancient Rome, during its harshest pagan period, people buried their dogs in family tombs, with touching personal messages engraved for them—messages that have survived to this day.

One of them reads: “Now, as I carry you to your final resting place, I cry—just as much as I rejoiced when, 15 years ago, I brought you home with my own hands.”

I am not aware of Rome in the era of Sulla and Gaius Marius being a particularly pampered, liberal, "green" society.

Even less so the Middle Ages, which left us countless emotional accounts of kings and knights and their faithful dogs, often featuring them in heroic or tragic roles in chivalric romances and legends.

Humanity’s love for dogs dates back nearly 30,000 years, because the dog was literally the first animal we domesticated. And we did not merely domesticate it—we actually created it through millennia of selective breeding from wolves.

The dog was born from us to guard our camps at night, to watch over our children while we were hunting, to chase away predators, to love us, and quite literally to die for us. This has continued for 30,000 years and has permeated absolutely every culture on the planet, from the icy tundra of Siberia to the depths of the Sahara.

Loving a dog is now an integral part of human cultures, civilizations, and societies everywhere. It is now something fundamentally human.

Brutally killing one for no reason is not. And that is why I believe that this monster from yesterday should go to prison.