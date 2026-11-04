Is it good for Europe if Republicans lose? Not quite

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The US midterm elections are being closely watched in Europe, which has been seriously affected by Donald Trump’s policies since his return to the White House in 2025.

The chaos surrounding the tariffs imposed by Washington on EU countries and rising fuel prices due to the war against Iran are just the most obvious examples, writes Jean-Marie Magro of ARD.

A Democratic victory does not automatically mean an end to the tariffs

"There are high hopes in Brussels that different majorities could change the course of transatlantic relations," comments German Green MEP Rasmus Andresen. But hope is also mixed with concern about the American president’s behavior if his party loses the elections to Congress. Because even then, Trump will largely be able to continue his trade wars.

Over the past two years, Trump’s trade policy has been conducted through decrees. The Democrats would hardly be able to repeal the tariffs already imposed by Trump, even if they won a majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The powers of the US president to exercise authority through executive orders are far too broad, Magro also notes. Most MEPs and representatives of the European Commission hope that US courts will continue to declare Trump’s tariffs illegal, the ARD correspondent in Brussels also writes.

Trump may “take revenge” on Europe

Concerns are similar when it comes to foreign and defense policy. Trump could “take revenge” on US partners, for example by withdrawing American troops from Europe. As early as May, the Pentagon announced that it planned to bring home 5,000 troops stationed in Germany.

Last but not least, there is intense speculation in the American media about the United States’ next steps in Iran. So far, Congress has not approved this war. That is not stopping the White House.

A Congress dominated by Democrats could constrain Trump in domestic policy, writes Jean-Marie Magro. He could then vent his anger through foreign policy.

“He will become increasingly angry, louder and crazier”

David Frum goes one step further in an article for The Atlantic magazine entitled “Things Will Get Ugly”.

According to Frum, in the event of a severe Republican defeat, the president will begin taking revenge. "Even if the Democrats win control of the House of Representatives and subpoenas begin to arrive, Trump will retain control over the US armed forces and security services," Frum writes. "He can bring charges against people, attack countries and resort to emergency powers. He will become increasingly angry, louder and crazier." And he predicts: "The worst is yet to come."

Source: www.dw.com