Mohamed Halaf: Meloni has outperformed Yugi Ji in Italy

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni achieved in just 24 hours what the men of the European Union had failed to accomplish over the past 30 years!

The new policy introduced by Meloni to stop the unrest in Italy stunned all of Europe.

To bring the violent protests held in the name of students under control, she presented a decisive plan called the “Doctrine for Combating Unrest.”

Meloni stated clearly:

“If you take to the streets and sow chaos, we will empty your parents’ bank accounts!”

Anyone who takes part in violent protests will receive a five-year prison sentence and a fine of 20,000 euros.

She understood that foreign-funded masked rioters could not be stopped with tear gas alone. She decided to cut off the logistical and financial support behind them.

When I began imposing heavy fines on the rioters’ parents and deployed 500 troops in Milan, suddenly no one knew where all those young activists who had been seen on the streets had disappeared to, or what caves they had hidden in!

This is a sharp response to the conspiracies surrounding the billionaires’ “new world order,” who finance NGOs to destabilize independent states and use young people as human shields.

Once the financial and legal loopholes used under the pretext of protests had been closed, the truth about those staging a drama in the name of revolution came to light.

In my opinion… this should be implemented in every country around the world as well.