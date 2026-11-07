Petar Karaboev: The US Vote Was a Blow to Trump

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The Democrats’ victory in both chambers of the US Congress was more a vote against Donald Trump and his policies than an expression of strong support for the Democratic Party. This was stated by international affairs analyst and deputy editor-in-chief of „Dnevnik“ Petar Karaboev on the “Mrezhata” program on the “Hristo Botev” channel of the Bulgarian National Radio.

The midterm elections were held on November 3, 2026. The Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, and the result was described by international media as a serious blow to the president and his political agenda.

Kansas Ended a 94-Year Republican Streak

„I was surprised by how a nation can swing so dramatically within two years, from strong support for MAGA to the movement saying, – „we don’t want these people“ – given that this was clearly more a vote against Donald Trump and his policies than support for the Democrats,“ Karaboev said.

As an example of the scale of the change, the analyst pointed to Kansas. Democrat Adam Hamilton won the state’s Senate seat and ended a 94-year Republican streak. Hamilton is a Methodist pastor and the author of around 30 books on Christianity.

According to Karaboev, the American party system allows candidates with completely different profiles to exist within the same party. He stressed that local specifics are highly significant and that a candidate may be acceptable to voters in Kansas but have no similar chances in Manhattan.

Prices, Tariffs and War Have Changed Public Sentiment

Karaboev linked voters’ dissatisfaction to the high cost of living, fuel prices, tariffs and the war with Iran. In his words, economic difficulties have also changed the way Americans perceive corruption – from a systemic problem in Washington to accusations of personal enrichment by the president and his family.

The analyst described the election result as a „stunning turning point“ in US domestic politics. He noted that Americans have reason to celebrate because they achieved the change through elections and raised the issue of the affordability of schools, healthcare, fuel and other services.

The President Retains Influence Outside Congress

According to Karaboev, the new majority in Congress can constrain the White House through the budget and investigations, but this will not take away the president’s broad powers in foreign policy, trade and defense.

He warned that if constrained domestically, Trump may try to accelerate his actions abroad. At the same time, the analyst noted that European countries and the rest of the world are already seeking a more pragmatic way of dealing with the American president, trying to distinguish his actual actions from his frequent public statements and social media posts.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, apnews.com, investing.com