Mitov: We will call on Yotova to veto the budget

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GERB-UDF MP Daniel Mitov said that the party would call on President Yotova to veto the 2027 Budget if the draft is adopted in its current form. He made the comment on NOVA’s “Wake Up” programme.

“If this budget, which we disagree with, is adopted, we will call on President Yotova to veto it,” Mitov said.

Criticism of the budget presentation

Mitov described the presentation of the draft outside parliament as disrespectful to the national legislature and to citizens who did not vote for “Progressive Bulgaria”. The budget was presented at the University of National and World Economy by the prime minister and the finance minister.

“We are yet to conduct analyses of the 2027 Budget. For now, we can discuss the general parameters that became known and were presented yesterday by both the prime minister and the finance minister. But not in parliament—in the University of National and World Economy,” the MP said.

He compared the event to “an April Plenum in November” and pointed out that those in power were relying on their parliamentary majority. According to Mitov, however, the criticism and questions directed at the authors of the budget must be heard both in the National Assembly and by citizens.

Dispute over revenues, the deficit and inflation

According to Mitov, the draft provides for overestimated revenues and underestimated spending. He also said that there were insufficient buffers and no genuine reforms.

Mitov said that the European Commission had remarks concerning the budget and criticised the slow pace of deficit reduction. “Why will we only reach the 3% limit in 2029?” the MP asked.

He accused those in power of relying on inflation to increase budget revenues. In his view, this would lead to citizens becoming poorer, while the draft contained no visible measures to curb inflationary pressure.

Proposal to compensate businesses

As one of the measures proposed by GERB-UDF, Mitov pointed to compensation for businesses in the event of high electricity prices. The idea is for everything above €92 per megawatt-hour to be covered by the budget.

“Everything above €92 per megawatt-hour should be compensated by the budget, immediately when the invoices are paid,” he explained. In his words, the higher price of electricity affects the prices of end products.

In the interview, Mitov also commented on the presidential election. He said that the lack of an elected pro-European right-wing president was due to representatives of “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria” refusing to discuss a joint candidate.

The MP also criticised Rumen Radev for his statements about the legacy of previous governments. According to Mitov, that legacy also belongs to Radev, since caretaker governments appointed by him had been in power for the longest periods in recent years.

Sources: nova.bg