Flora Stratieva: The loss does not erase Gyurov’s potential

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The loss of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev in the presidential election does not erase what they achieved or their potential to expand their support. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by journalist and influencer Flora Stratieva.

In her words, there needs to be tolerance for electoral defeat as well. Stratieva noted that after the vote, Andrey Gyurov maintained a normal tone, a positive attitude toward the others and composure, while some of the people who had supported him reacted pessimistically.

A missed opportunity to attract new voters

“The loss may perhaps be even more painful, but that does not make the initial achievement any less significant. Losing in the second round does not negate the fact that things were significantly better than we had expected them to be,” Stratieva said.

According to her, there had been strong expectations that Gyurov would win, while the result of the first round had come as a surprise. She described the course of events that followed as unpleasant to observe, however, because in her view it had driven some of the newly attracted voters away from this political community.

Stratieva pointed out that many people had rallied around the idea of the lesser evil. In her opinion, the democratic community and the people who had nominated Gyurov could have made better use of the situation through the way they communicated with voters.

“Leadership is revealed in debates”

“The messages should not sound as if they are coming from people who want nothing to do with the whole situation and want to erase everything good and positive that has been achieved,” the journalist said.

Flora Stratieva believes that the potential to expand support has not been lost, but clearer and more decisive leadership is needed, along with communication that does not alienate the remaining voters.

She stressed that a significant part of the electorate had not identified with Gyurov or had not seen him speak at length before the televised debate. In her words, some of his success had been built in online circles.

“Leadership is revealed more in debates; it is revealed in the way you communicate with your opponents, beyond that sterile content you publish on social media,” Stratieva said.

She also criticized those who had not voted but then expected the political system to produce better results. According to her, participation in the electoral process is a prerequisite for such an expectation.

Sources: bnrnews.bg