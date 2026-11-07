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Krasimir Karakachanov described Europe’s security policy as „sabre-rattling“ and questioned the readiness of European societies to take part in a war against Russia. In his statement, he accused European leaders of turning their backs on citizens’ interests and sacrificing the sovereignty of states.

According to Karakachanov, Europe was built on a Christian value system that laid the foundations for democracy, the market economy and the prosperity of the West. In his words, globalists and ultraliberals have changed the continent by distancing politics from Christianity and the family.

Doubts over readiness for war

The former defense minister said he could not imagine how the populations of European countries would be mobilized to fight on the Eastern Front. He also questioned the readiness of people who arrived from Syria and Afghanistan to take part in military operations.

„To fight, you need spirit and awareness, not just military equipment,“ Karakachanov said.

He linked the lack of readiness for war to the way of life in which Europeans have been raised over the past five decades.