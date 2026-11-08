Losses in Ohio cast doubt on Vance’s ambitions

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The Republican Party’s heavy losses in Ohio have cast a shadow over the political future of Vice President J.D. Vance and his prospects of becoming a presidential candidate in 2028. This is the main conclusion of an analysis by the South Shore Press published after the midterm elections.

Republicans retained control of both chambers of the state legislature but lost their qualified majorities, which had enabled them to override a governor’s veto. The party also lost the governorship, the Senate seat previously held by Vance, as well as three seats in the House of Representatives.

These losses were accompanied by the loss of two seats on the Ohio Supreme Court and the offices of secretary of state, attorney general and state treasurer. The only statewide office won by Republicans was that of auditor.

Weak mobilization at the center of the analysis

The author notes that President Donald Trump held three rallies in Ohio during the final month of the campaign, as well as a phone rally from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Halloween. Despite this, the result, according to the analysis, points to insufficient mobilization of the Republican electorate.

Compared with the 2024 House elections, Democratic turnout fell by 2.7 percent, or 63,628 votes. Among Republicans, the decline was 30 percent, amounting to 926,137 votes.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the gubernatorial candidate backed by Vance, lost by 364,448 votes. The analysis claims that the gap could have been overcome with higher Republican turnout.

Vance had two main tasks during the campaign: to mobilize the party’s voters and to show that he was ready for the next level in American politics. The South Shore Press assesses that he failed to attract large crowds either to the national events or to his three solo rallies in Ohio.

The example of Richard Nixon

To explain the significance of the midterm elections for future presidential candidates, the author draws a parallel with Richard Nixon. In 1966, Nixon, regarded as politically finished after his defeats in 1960 and 1962, campaigned for 86 Republican candidates. Fifty-nine of them won.

Republicans won three Senate seats and 47 seats in the House of Representatives. Two years later, Nixon received the party’s presidential nomination.

“I don’t want to get into a foreign-policy argument with a chronic campaigner like Mr. Nixon,” President Lyndon Johnson said on November 3, 1966.

The comparison serves as an argument that a strong performance in the midterm elections can build a national network and political momentum for a candidate seeking the White House. According to the analysis, Vance was given a similar opportunity, but the results in his home state turned it into a serious failure.

Ohio has 17 electoral votes and occupies a special place in Republican political symbolism. The author notes that no Republican candidate has won the White House without winning Ohio.

That is why the losses are presented not merely as a poor result for the state organization. The analysis describes them as Vance’s failure to demonstrate leadership on his own turf and as a blow to expectations that he would be among the leading Republican candidates in 2028.

Sources: southshorepress.com