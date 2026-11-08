Toma Tomov: The world is heading towards a major global conflict

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The world is heading towards a major global conflict, and the next 30–40 years could be marked by wars. This was stated by journalist and international analyst Toma Tomov on the programme “The Week of Darik”. He commented on Donald Trump’s policies, the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, Europe’s future and the risks facing Bulgaria.

Tomov linked the Republicans’ loss in the US midterm elections to the American president’s military policy in the Middle East, including the war against Iran. According to him, Trump underestimated the complexity of the conflict.

“This war decided the elections for him. The entire American people are actually against this war,” Toma Tomov said.

In his words, the US president is increasingly distancing himself from the promises with which he won the support of the M.A.G.A. movement. Tomov described Trump as a politician with enormous energy, who expresses himself through television and lives in a “gigantic world” built around his own perceptions.

New centres of influence

In the interview, Tomov pointed to the rise of Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a significant breakthrough for the left in the United States. He also mentioned James Talarico among the new left-wing figures who, in his view, are changing the political landscape.

The analyst identified Washington and London as two different centres of influence. According to him, the British capital is taking shape as a counter-centre to Trump’s policies, while the rapprochement between the American president and Russia has deeper geopolitical consequences.

Tomov warned that the reshaping of international relations could put Bulgaria in a difficult position, especially if Turkey’s role grows stronger. He also expressed concerns about NATO’s future if the current American policy continues.

Criticism of Europe and a forecast for Ukraine

“I think there is a NATO 3 that will be without America. Because in reality, if you look at what Trump is doing, he is destroying NATO,” Tomov said.

The journalist said that he did not accept the policies of the current leadership of the European Union, nor those of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. He said he preferred a model of European statehood associated with General Charles de Gaulle, Konrad Adenauer, Helmut Schmidt and Willy Brandt.

Regarding Russia, Tomov rejected the thesis that Vladimir Putin is necessarily seeking to restore the imperial borders. According to him, Russia will probably win in Ukraine, but he does not believe that Moscow has a geopolitical goal of building an empire.

“The storm today means war,” Tomov said, predicting that international conflicts would spread and could lead to a large-scale global confrontation.

Despite his grim forecast, he expressed confidence in Prime Minister Rumen Radev and President Iliana Iotova. Tomov said that the two have the strength and foresight to keep Bulgaria away from the war and that the country will not take part in a major conflict as long as they are in power.

Sources: darik.bg