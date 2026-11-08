Lyubomir Kanov: Trump cannot be written off, but what is coming scares me

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Donald Trump should not be written off after the Republicans’ loss in the US midterm elections, but political divisions in the country could deepen. Psychiatrist Lyubomir Kanov said this on bTV’s “120 Minutes.”

According to Kanov, it is traditional in American politics for the party that holds the presidency to lose at least one of the two chambers of Congress. However, he described as surprising both the expectation that the Republicans would retain an advantage at least in the Senate and the scale of the electoral reversal.

“I think it is a little too early to write him off, because in a strange way he has been completely freed from any control by Congress,” Kanov said.

In his words, Trump will continue to govern over the next two years, but he could face numerous committees, investigations and political attacks. Kanov drew a parallel with the period when Barack Obama lost both chambers of Congress and recalled the argument that the president nevertheless has veto power.

Inflation and unfulfilled promises

Kanov linked the election result to the gap between Trump’s promises and the reality Americans are facing. He cited rising fuel prices and inflation as examples.

“Trump and his candidates sank because the promises he made and the hopes he gave the people did not come true,” the psychiatrist said.

According to him, the unfulfilled promises include commitments to fight corruption and refrain from involvement in new wars. Kanov described these issues as particularly important to voters because they have a direct impact on prices and the sense of security.

“What is coming scares me”

During the conversation, Kanov also commented on the character of the American president, whom he described as a bombastic and eccentric personality. According to him, Trump often acts without taking those around him into account, but in the American political environment such behavior is not necessarily perceived as a weakness.

His greatest concern, however, is related to the younger generation of democratic socialists. Kanov said that this group represents about one-third of the Democratic Party and, in his words, holds far-left views.

“I am on the Republican side ideologically; personally, what is coming scares me,” Kanov said.

He pointed to Bernie Sanders as a symbol of this wing and James Talarico as an example of a young Democrat whose messages, in his view, could change the political conversation in the country. Kanov warned that the confrontation between Trumpism and the far-left wing could lead to serious divisions in American society.

At the end of the conversation, he pointed to Osu as one of the young politicians who, in his view, stand apart from the Democrats’ more radical representatives. In Kanov’s assessment, Osu could compete with Marco Rubio in the 2028 presidential election.

Source: btvnovinite.bg