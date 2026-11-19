The topic of the health of people, animals and the environment is increasingly showing how closely the various factors that determine public health are connected. Zoonotic diseases, the spread of infections through mosquitoes and ticks, the risk of new pandemics and growing antimicrobial resistance require coordinated action and cooperation among specialists from different fields. These challenges are precisely the focus of the Fifth Regional “One Health” Conference, being held on November 19 in Sofia and bringing together representatives of the medical and scientific communities, as well as institutions. On the need for a common approach, the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to limit health threats… Dr. Dragomir Ivanov speaks to FAKTI.



- Dr. Ivanov, the Fifth Regional “One Health” Conference will be held in Sofia. What is the main message of this initiative and why is it so important today for human and veterinary doctors, scientists and institutions to work together?

- Our main message is that the health of people, animals and the environment is interconnected and requires shared responsibility. Safe food, clean water, healthy animals and preserved ecosystems are directly related to human health. The “One Health” approach connects these areas so that we can more successfully prevent, detect and control health threats.

The Fifth Regional Conference, which we are organizing on November 19 in Sofia through the Balkan “One Health” Network and the Bulgarian “One Health” Association, brings together human and veterinary doctors, scientists, representatives of institutions and other related sectors. For us, the value of this meeting lies in creating sustainable cooperation: exchanging knowledge and data, conducting joint risk assessments and taking concrete preventive action.

Every participant has a role to play. Veterinary doctors can identify warning signs in animals, human doctors — in people, scientists can study the causes and possible solutions, while institutions can ensure coordination and the necessary conditions for action. Our goal is for this connection to function continuously, including between individual crises.



- What does practice show — to what extent are the health of people and animals and the state of the environment interconnected?

- This connection is evident in our everyday lives. Infectious agents can reach humans through contact with infected animals, through food and water, or via vectors such as mosquitoes and ticks. That is why food safety and disease control require us to trace the entire path of the risk — from animals and the environment to humans.



A particularly telling example is antimicrobial resistance.



When microorganisms become resistant to the medicines used to treat them, infections become more difficult to control. The improper and excessive use of antimicrobial agents accelerates this process, while gaps in hygiene and infection control facilitate the spread of resistant pathogens. This affects both human and veterinary medicine. That is why we place such a strong emphasis on prevention in our work: good hygiene, biosecurity, vaccination, reliable diagnostics and responsible use of antibiotics. When we prevent bacterial infections, we also reduce the need for antibiotic treatment. In this way, caring for animal health and the environment also contributes to protecting people.



- Zoonotic diseases, which can be transmitted between animals and humans, remain a serious challenge. What are the greatest risks facing Bulgaria and the Balkan region today?

- I would single out several groups of risks that require consistent monitoring and prevention. One of them is infections transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks. West Nile virus infection is a current example — data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control this autumn confirm locally acquired cases in Bulgaria and a number of Balkan countries. Known tick-borne infections are also important for the region, including Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, which is endemic in certain areas.

Another important group is infections linked to the food chain. Salmonellosis and campylobacteriosis remain among the leading zoonoses in the European Union. They show why controls on farms, during food production and trade, as well as good hygiene in food preparation, are of immediate importance to public health.

Avian influenza also requires careful monitoring. According to the European assessment from September, the risk posed by the H5N1 viruses currently under consideration is low for the general population and low to moderate for people exposed to infected animals or contaminated environments. This calls for particular attention to protecting occupationally exposed individuals and detecting infections at an early stage.

For me, the common priority is to link monitoring in people, animals and the environment. The timely exchange of information among the Balkan countries is an essential part of this work.



- The COVID-19 pandemic showed how quickly a health problem can take on global dimensions. Have the necessary lessons been learned, and are we ready for the next epidemic or pandemic, including one involving the transmission of an infection from animals to humans?

- We have learned important lessons and real progress has been made, but preparedness must be constantly maintained and tested. European assessments published in October show strengthened laboratory capacity, epidemiological surveillance and management mechanisms following COVID-19. At the same time, difficulties remain in implementing plans, ensuring sufficient numbers of specialists and exchanging data. For me, practical preparedness means being able to quickly identify an unusual signal, confirm it in a laboratory, exchange information and take coordinated action. This requires clear responsibilities, trained teams, regular joint exercises and sustainable funding. Public trust and clear communication must also be a permanent part of preparedness.

When facing threats that emerge at the intersection of animals, people and the environment, prevention must begin as early as possible. This is precisely where “One Health” provides the necessary common framework for monitoring, risk assessment and cross-sectoral action. One of the main missions of the Bulgarian “One Health” Association is to bring together expert experience, scientific knowledge and institutional efforts in this direction. We strive to contribute to better prevention and effective treatment for people and animals today, preserve the effectiveness of antibiotics for future generations and, through joint “One Health” initiatives, improve public and planetary health.