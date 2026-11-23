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For years, the UK and the European Union were consumed by the Brexit negotiations - yet the two sides still occasionally fail to understand each other, Politico writes.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is travelling to Brussels for the widely publicised summit this Friday after promising a “new approach” to relations with the EU. “No confrontation. No more burning bridges. Instead - a constructive and positive approach,” he stressed in the City of London on Monday evening.

He has already spoken of a sweeping restoration of ties with the bloc and has even left the door open to the UK returning to the EU - a decade after British voters opted to leave.

Nevertheless, there are still a number of things that the two political communities fundamentally misunderstand about each other. Politico spoke to officials and experts on both sides to outline the dynamics shaping this Friday’s summit to “reset” relations - and the prospects beyond it.

Brussels does not think about the UK all the time

Seven or eight years ago, Brexit was the leading news story on both sides of the Channel. And now? Not so much.

Politicians in Brussels are grappling with the same complex challenges that keep their counterparts in London awake at night. Whether it is Donald Trump, artificial intelligence, climate change or China’s industrial capacity depends on the day of the week.

“Less than 1% of my work is related to the UK,” an EU diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said. “Actually, considerably less!”

It is important not to exaggerate. EU officials point out that when they need to work with London, they do so willingly.

There are entire teams of people in Brussels whose job is to negotiate with the UK. But there are also entire teams whose job is to negotiate with the Philippines.

The UK is still an important EU ally - which is why this Friday is devoted to a special summit to clarify the details of post-Brexit relations.

The door is always open to closer cooperation, but the EU is not sitting by the phone waiting for the UK to call.

London’s budget is quite limited

As an EU member state, the UK was one of the bloc’s major net contributors to the budget. But these days, it cannot exactly be said that the country has money to spare.

“We need more money” - this was how Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš tersely responded last month when asked whether the UK could rejoin the bloc.

Since the global financial crisis, the UK’s public finances have been under constant strain. And the complicated political situation surrounding public spending in the country is not always understood abroad.

As a result, EU negotiators have repeatedly misjudged how willing their British counterparts are to pay for various initiatives.

This led to a serious breakdown in negotiations last year, when talks on the UK joining the EU’s SAFE rearmament programme unexpectedly collapsed over the issue of money.

“Many people think that this was a huge blunder,” a second EU diplomat said. The two sides had fundamentally different expectations about what the UK’s financial contribution would look like.

This also created difficulties on the eve of this week’s summit. London opposed the request to reduce tuition fees for EU citizens studying in the UK, arguing that it would then have to compensate its universities from other sources.

The European Commission does not hold all the power

In 1988, Margaret Thatcher sharply criticised a “European super-state exercising a new dominance from Brussels”. Decades later, for some Britons, leaving the EU was a rebellion against a Brussels bureaucracy that controlled everything.

Sometimes, however, viewing the European Commission as the EU’s main adversary makes it harder to understand where power actually lies. “The Commission sets the rules in relations with third countries - until it stops doing so,” said David Henig, UK director at the think tank European Centre for International Political Economy.

According to Henig, member states usually take the lead “at the beginning and at the end of the negotiating process” - when they draw up the Commission’s mandate and then approve the final agreement. “We are now in precisely the second phase, when the dynamic changes,” he noted regarding the current negotiations to reset EU-UK relations.

The European Commission bears a great deal of responsibility and often has room for manoeuvre. But if the EU member states want something, they usually get it.

There was an obvious example of this last week: pragmatic EU officials worked out a compromise position on tuition fees, but the member states’ ambassadors subsequently made it stricter.

This dynamic may have puzzled some British observers, but London will have to get used to it. The member states will also have the final say if the UK ultimately applies to rejoin the EU - even if the European Commission conducts the negotiations directly.

Young people are not among Westminster’s main priorities

When the EU first proposed a post-Brexit youth exchange scheme in 2024 that would allow young people to move between the UK and the EU for limited periods, both the Labour Party and the Conservative Party rejected the idea without hesitation.

When faced with a choice between opportunities for young people and the risk of angering Eurosceptic voters worried about migration, the answer seemed obvious to many in Westminster.

When it became clear that creating such a scheme was a red line for Brussels, the reaction was bewilderment. In off-the-record conversations, some British politicians and their advisers appeared genuinely puzzled: why was this issue so important to them?

“The UK saw the youth mobility scheme simply as another EU demand because nobody was listening to young people,” said Maurizio Cuttin, a member of the board of Youth Council UK. “I remember officials telling me that we needed neither Erasmus+ nor a youth mobility scheme.”

For the EU, expanding opportunities for young people was a worthy goal in its own right, but it also had concrete benefits. It would preserve what officials euphemistically call “people-to-people contacts” with the UK after Brexit.

People who work in EU institutions have generally worked or studied abroad and view this as a tool for exercising soft power. A similar argument is heard far less often in Westminster.

Both sides are still traumatised by Brexit

There is at least one issue on which there is agreement - both sides bear the scars of the gruelling Brexit process.

“There are many people in the European Union who are traumatised by Brexit,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said earlier this month.

She is not the first to say so: in Brussels, Brexit as trauma has largely become a recurring theme. Part of the reason was the political shock itself. But part of it was also that one issue dominated the political conversation for several years, pushing all others aside.

The EU’s responses to any British initiatives for closer relations should be viewed through the prism of Kallas’s assessment.

Although Britons would probably not put it in the same way, this is something the two sides have in common.

For years, British politicians avoided reopening the fundamental question of Europe - even when there was evidence that doing so could be economically beneficial.

That is precisely what Burnham - the seventh British prime minister since the Brexit referendum - has set out to change.

To bring the UK out of its post-Brexit shell, he will have to persuade a still-wounded Brussels to trust London again - and convince weary voters that it is worth reopening old wounds despite the discomfort.

Source: news.bg