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Have you forgotten COVID? Have you forgotten how police officers arrested people in the streets for not wearing masks? They would grab them, throw them to the ground and take them away somewhere. Have you forgotten the insane fines of five thousand leva for sitting on a bench in the park?

Or is this already old news? As if it had never happened?

As an annoying neuron from your long-term memory, I am reminding you of it. Not to shock you, but to make you think.

Those police officers, walking around in groups of several in pursuit of “criminals,” bravely carrying out their official duties, were supposed to arrest people without masks. What’s so difficult about that?

Some morons issue an order and everything is suddenly legal. Everything is hidden behind some medical recommendations that sound stupid today. God, they sounded stupid even back then. Some people resisted and received fines and handcuffs. It was an everyday occurrence. Thank God we did not take it as far as mandatory vaccination with the preparations that today already belong in the realm of medical criminality.

But draw another parallel. Today, in wretched Ukraine, some young men—and grandfathers, too—are being crammed into vans and sent to the front. Against their will, against their convictions. It looks like disgusting violence because it is disgusting violence. But believe me, everything there is legal, too. It is simply that the local puppet morons have issued orders, and the local little police officers are following them. Doubt about the legitimacy of these actions is already beyond question, but they have brought themselves to a point where whoever holds the pistol is right. And since orders are being followed, everything is legal.

Now imagine that our partners and Euro-Atlantic hawks finally manage to drag us into the war in Ukraine. Surely you do not doubt their intentions? And if they decide to, it will not be difficult at all. Are you not worried that the streets of your cities and villages will fill with vans that will legally hunt people down for the front? Because there will be no volunteers. I guarantee you that.

All it takes is for the right person in the right position to issue the right order—round up the meat. It will be enough for him to stare wide-eyed at the television often, spout nonsense and be untouchable.

Remember! Because just five years ago, our society was raped.

Remember not with the help of television, but by your own means. Because memory is a society’s immune system. And your physical survival depends on memory.