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Commentary by Mihal Mishkoved for "Starshel"

In 1950, the national classic, cartoonist and thinker Iliya Beshkov wrote the following in his diary, called „The Black Notebook” (published in 2015 by Iztok-Zapad Publishing House):

„For Christ’s sake” – says the believing Russian, crosses himself, kills his sleeping friend with a knife, takes his watch and leaves. He sells the watch, gets drunk and cries uncontrollably for his friend, so he can boast about him, about his tears, about his „great” conscience, boast before the whole world about his abomination, about his boundless and rich „spiritual” amplitude. This is the enormous bulk of the Russian ichthyosaur, with a tiny head – spiteful and evil.

„For Stalin!” – says the present-day Russian, takes your wedding ring and watch and leaves without expression, without shame, without even malice.(…) Poor Russian, he has no other consciousness than that of a robbed man and a robber. Between these two phases stands the inevitable drunkenness – quick, elemental, „to the devil”. Then he threatens, boasts and weeps inconsolably”.

About ten years ago, when I read this text, I wondered whether the artist Beshkov had gone too far with the dark shades in „The Black Notebook” when painting the portrait of the Russian.

But recently I read a statement by the philosopher Alexander Dugin, described as an ideologue of Putinism.

Here is how Dugin explains to Ukrainians why Russian missiles and bombs are destroying hospitals and schools, theatres and libraries, bridges and apartment blocks. Why for five years they have been methodically and brutally killing children, mothers and old people…

„We are killing you because we love you. When we kill you, we do it by shooting at the hearts, faces and heads of our own brothers and sisters. This is very difficult, but we are doing it for some very important purpose.”

Dugin is not ashamed; he says this with pride. In order to boast before the whole world „about his abomination, about his boundless and rich „spiritual” amplitude” – exactly as Iliya Beshkov sketched it in 1950.

No, Beshkov did not exaggerate the dark shades in „The Black Notebook”. On the contrary, the classic Bulgarian artist wanted to warn future generations of Bulgarians by opening their eyes to the „Russian world” and „brotherly love”.

So, before we call the ichthyosaur a „little brother”, let us read our classics…

Mihal Mishkoved

Source: starshel.bg