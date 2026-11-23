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The election of a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council is a step expected by society, but it cannot be described as comprehensive judicial reform. This was stated by GERB-SDS parliamentary group deputy chairman Rumen Hristov to Euronews.

According to him, “Progressive Bulgaria” managed to gather the necessary majority and carry out the election. Hristov said that, from then on, governing responsibility was concentrated in the hands of the ruling parties and President Rumen Radev.

He expressed hope that the newly elected members of the SJC would remain independent of the political forces that supported them. Hristov recalled that every majority that nominates members of the council has influence and contacts within the judicial system. According to him, GERB-SDS supported almost all the candidates, with the exception of two.

Election of a Prosecutor General and Supreme Administrative Court president

Hristov identified the election of a Prosecutor General and a president of the Supreme Administrative Court as the next important tasks facing the new SJC. According to him, a suitable candidate for the country’s top prosecutor would be an authoritative lecturer from legal circles who is equally distant from the political formations.

Hristov expressed reservations about the possibility of the post being filled by a former minister. In his view, such a candidacy might not guarantee sufficient independence from political influences.

Regarding the “BarcelonaGate”, “HemusGate” and CorpBank cases, he said that GERB does not oppose checks and investigations when evidence is available. Hristov, however, warned against allowing political bias or using investigations for political attacks.

Criticism of the 2027 budget

Hristov described the budget bill as disappointing and compared it with the previous financial framework, which led to the fall of the Zhelyazkov government. He pointed to the planned 7% tax on food vouchers and the 30% increase in the tax assessments of real estate as problems.

The GERB-SDS parliamentary group deputy chairman also criticised the lack of genuine optimisation of the public administration, which, according to him, numbers between 500,000 and 550,000 people. He described the planned reduction of 5,000 vacant positions as far too small a step.

Hristov also noted that the minimum wage for 2027 had been set at 660 euros instead of the expected 690 euros, while public debt was increasing by 8.6 billion euros. In his words, the financial framework could have been better if the Ministry of Finance had taken the proposals of trade unions and employers into account.

Criticism of promises on prices

On the issue of rising prices, Hristov said that the state cannot regulate prices administratively in a market economy. According to him, it should create conditions for business development and support the sectors affected by higher energy prices.

Hristov rejected claims that the euro was the cause of rising prices. He said that part of the responsibility for high prices lay with Bulgarian producers and traders, while the ruling parties must bear political responsibility for failing to deliver on promises to reduce prices by 15–20 percent.

“Once you have promised to reduce prices, deliver on your promise,” Rumen Hristov commented.

Sources: euronews.bg