The election of the new Supreme Judicial Council, the role of parliamentary groups in forming the parliamentary quota and the voting results… How did the procedures for electing members from the professional quota go, are there concerns about dependencies and unregulated influence within the magistracy, and what are the expectations for the work of the new composition? Lawyer Petar Slavov speaks to FAKTI.

— Lawyer Slavov, the National Assembly somehow easily and quickly elected its 11 representatives to the Supreme Judicial Council. Is that how the election should have taken place…

— In fact, the election was neither easy nor quick, and it was preceded by a rather lengthy procedure involving initially external nominations (the so-called „initiative proposals“ to the National Assembly from the non-governmental sector); afterwards, some of them were adopted and formally put forward by members of parliament; this was followed by nearly a week of hearings in the Legal Affairs Committee, broadcast „online“ by a number of media outlets, during which we at the initiative „Justice for Everyone“ (JFE) also managed to film short interviews with almost all participants. And so, in the end, we reached the discussions between the parliamentary groups, during which support was declared for some of the candidates, one by one and on the basis of their CVs, concepts and persuasiveness during the hearings, and the process proceeded to a vote in the chamber.

— What is your initial assessment of the formation of the new SJC? Can we speak of real change in judicial governance, or for now has one long-overdue constitutional obligation simply been fulfilled?

— It was indeed extremely important not merely to fulfil this constitutional commitment of the members of parliament and magistrates (overdue by more than 4 years), but also to conduct a public procedure in which candidates with high integrity and support would be elected. This time, the parliamentary procedure for the so-called „parliamentary quota“ seems to have exceeded expectations, while the election among the magistrates was more problematic and involved more violations on election day (many of which we at JFE duly reported to the current SJC through our observers). Despite everything, the successfully completed electoral procedures provide grounds for cautious optimism!

— Before the election, you warned that there should first be clear rules, guarantees of transparency and mechanisms for checking the integrity of the candidates, and only then should the personnel election take place. Were these conditions met? Was there a sufficiently thorough examination of the candidates for dependencies, professional reputation and potential conflicts of interest?

— Of course, there is always room for improvement, and a public procedure could be further improved, but overall the procedures conducted both among MPs and within the magistracy as a whole meet the above-mentioned criteria. If there was one thing I personally felt was missing from the parliamentary procedure, it was a final assessment after the hearings, which should have been included in the Legal Affairs Committee’s report, with the results providing, so to speak, a ranking of the candidates based on their professional biography, disciplinary record, concepts and the hearings conducted. Nevertheless, I believe that the high degree of publicity and openness of the procedure enabled every interested citizen to form an objective opinion about the qualities and integrity of each candidate.

— We heard accusations of prior arrangements between parliamentary groups. The MRF stated that the election was the result of agreements between „Progressive Bulgaria“, PP and DB, while DB responded that the aim was to elect the SJC without the decisive participation of GERB and the MRF. What does the voting result itself show? Did the parliamentary majority prevail…

— These accusations sound somewhat strange, especially coming from the MRF, given that its MPs supported almost all of the elected candidates. If they had such doubts, why did they vote for them?! In fact, the parliamentary election was perhaps the most open and public procedure in decades, with an unprecedented amount of time allocated for hearings and questions to each candidate—nearly an entire week. In previous years, there were usually rushed „hearings“ held within a single day, often conducted „pro forma“.

— Eight of the new 11 members were elected with more than 220 votes. One received 203 and two received more than the required minimum of 160 votes. What does this mean?

— That is correct, although it should be noted that 10 of the 11 were elected with more than 200 votes—that is, a majority far exceeding the required 160 votes, which we established through the constitutional amendments in 2015 in the 43rd National Assembly. In practice, this time the purpose of these reforms visibly worked, and the various parliamentary groups were forced to hold open discussions about supporting individual candidates, given that no party had an independent majority to carry out the election. What was important in this case was not simply to avoid a repeat of the political „horse-trading“ of 2017, when the seats were distributed proportionally based on the weight of the supporting parliamentary groups, without allowing the proposals of the other parties to be criticised. If you remember, at that time we had MPs who did not know either exactly whom they had voted for or—for what reasons (other than that they had seen a green or red marker raised during the vote..).

In the current situation, the high level of support achieved shows that the elected candidates are acceptable not only to the parliamentary groups that nominated and supported them, but also to those that did not have their own candidates,

— Does it matter not only who proposed a particular candidate, but also who supported them in the vote?

— Of course it matters, which is why above I paid special attention to the nomination procedure and the so-called „initiative proposals“, which came not from MPs but from the non-governmental sector. In this way, an option was sought for the parliamentary quota to be as close as possible to a „public“ one—as things were actually envisaged when the Constitution was created in 1991—but over the years political horse-trading unfortunately prevailed. In this case, two-thirds of the elected candidates are precisely such „initiative proposals“, subsequently adopted by MPs and formally nominated as members of the SJC.

Naturally, things could have been done even better here if the proposals made during the amendments to the Judicial System Act (JSA) had been adopted, providing for three or four of the 11 candidates to be nominated by some of the most authoritative professional or public organisations, such as the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, the Bulgarian Bar, the Union of Jurists in Bulgaria, leading Bulgarian universities, etc., thereby definitively forming a „public quota“ within the parliamentary one.

— Let us also look at the professional quota. The judges elected six representatives of their own, while prosecutors elected four. How do you assess these elections? To what extent do they reflect the real will of the professional communities, and are there sufficient guarantees that the elected magistrates will act independently of internal dependencies and influences within the judicial system?

— In the meantime, this Sunday the investigators also elected their representative, so we can say that the elections for the professional quota have concluded. The main concerns regarding these elections arose from the return to voting with paper ballots, and specifically in the districts of the district courts, which gave grounds for concerns about possible unregulated influence over magistrates, especially in smaller judicial districts, and the danger of a controlled vote. This danger was to some extent offset by the high turnout and the participation of observers on election day, but nevertheless doubts remain regarding the unregulated „support“ for some of the elected candidates and campaigning in their favour by administrative heads of some of the system’s larger prosecutor’s offices and courts.

— The new Prosecutorial College will include Andrey Yankulov and Veselin Vuchkov from the parliamentary quota, but also Ekaterina Salkova-Getova, Ivan Kalibatsev and Krasimir Komsalov. What significance does the composition of this college have for the future governance of the prosecution service? Can we expect it to change the way personnel decisions are made and control over prosecutorial activity is exercised?

— Most of the names you mention belong to prominent reformers and opponents of the previous status quo practices in the outgoing SJC, which also gives hope for substantial changes in the Prosecutorial College, which in recent years voted as one at the command of the respective chief prosecutor. Obviously, this will no longer be possible in the future, and personally I expect considerably more transparent and positive work from the Prosecutorial College, with the future chief prosecutor having to prepare to hear „no“ to their less-than-good proposals from at least several members of the college.

The other key question concerns the election of the future chief prosecutor itself, since nominations are made by at least three members of the Prosecutorial College or by the Minister of Justice. In other words, in this case it is already practically certain that there will be no more „one-horse races“ for chief prosecutor!

— The new SJC will play a key role in choosing the next chief prosecutor and resolving a number of personnel issues in the judicial system. Which are the most important decisions that will show whether this composition is independent?

— Indeed, the first major test for the new SJC will be both the election of a new chief prosecutor and that of a chairperson of the Supreme Administrative Court, and the procedures for this should begin literally on the day of their constitution. Once again, the nomination procedures and hearings of the candidates will be decisive, and I strongly hope that the high level of trust with which this SJC begins its work will lead to a number of high-quality nominations and a genuinely open and competitive contest among them, in which the best-prepared candidate will win!

There are also a number of issues to be resolved concerning the appointment of new administrative heads and permanent magistrates at various levels within the system, so that the problem of endless „temporary“ secondments—some of which have lasted more than 5 or even 10 years—can finally begin to be addressed permanently!

Let us not forget the long-delayed problems with the new judicial map and the uneven workload of magistrates; delayed competitions and the extremely low level of trust in them, and much more—all problems accumulated and left unresolved for years by the outgoing SJC!



Parliamentary election:

Judicial College – 6 members

Emil Ivanov Dechev 167

Ivan Hristov Ranchev 226

Kalin Kirilov Batalski 225

Petyo Dimitrov Slavov 226

Tanya Atanasova Radulovska-Madamzhieva 189

Tsvetko Asparuhov Lazarov 226

Prosecutorial College – 5 members

Andrey Ivanov Yankulov 203

Veselin Borislavov Vuchkov 227

Ekaterina Salkova-Getova 227

Ivan Georgiev Kalibatsev 226

Krasimir Stefanov Komsalov 226