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The newsroom of the Hungarian economic publication HVG is housed in a three-storey building on the left bank of the Danube in Budapest.

During Viktor Orbán’s 16-year rule, the news, opinion and video platform was one of the most significant independent voices and enjoyed a wide audience. Today, the journalists working for the publication are relieved that Orbán’s regime is gone. Surprisingly, however, the newsroom is unanimous that, in a sense, things have become more difficult.

“Now we are fighting much harder for attention,” says Noémi Martini. The journalist was not afraid to ask questions during the rule of Orbán and “Fidesz” either. For this reason, she also became the target of misogynistic verbal attacks by representatives of the government apparatus. “Now Magyar himself is the one creating the news,” Martini says, explaining how the new prime minister publishes content on social media every day. “People read and watch it directly and do not need us for that.”

The financial tap has run dry

Her colleagues in the newsroom agree – they note that today it takes much more than in the past to attract the interest of readers and viewers. They point to parliamentary debates as the clearest example of this new attention economy in Hungary.

Under Orbán, almost no one followed them – what was happening in parliament was simply too boring and insignificant. Now hundreds of thousands of people sometimes tune in to watch live broadcasts from parliament, especially when the prime minister is speaking. More than six months after Magyar’s government took office on 9 May 2026, no other sector of Hungarian society has undergone such a rapid and fundamental transformation as the media. The public media, which had been churning out propaganda for years, were completely reorganised.

The financial tap supplied with state funds has run dry. In other words – the channelling of generous sums to private media outlets close to Orbán in the form of paid advertising has come to an end. As a result, some media outlets have been forced to close, while others have had to drastically scale back their operations and cut staff.

There is no longer the same motivation to support independent journalism

However, the situation remains complicated even for those media outlets that managed to preserve their independence during Orbán’s rule. On the one hand, they are enjoying a degree of freedom they have not had in the past 16 years – for example, they can report directly on events in parliament, which was practically impossible before. The prime minister and members of his government now often give interviews to independent private media – something that was unthinkable under Orbán.

On the other hand, these independent media outlets continue to face both old and new challenges. In the past, they were largely deprived of revenue from both state and private advertising, as many private companies no longer dared to advertise with them. But many independent media outlets have recently lost the support of donors who had helped before the change of power. The reason is that after the fall of Orbán’s government, interest in political journalism declined among part of the audience.

“The guerrilla mode” is a thing of the past

HVG is not among the media outlets that relied on donations under Orbán. The publication managed to generate revenue both through sales of its print weekly edition and through online advertising.

Nevertheless, the media outlet now has to rethink many things – especially regarding the content it offers. “We were in a constant state of something like ‘guerrilla mode’. In a sense, that is gone now,” says editor-in-chief Martin Gergely. Following the change of power, the publication has to reconsider the role of journalism and HVG’s specific mission.

“Of course, we remain committed to being critical. But that still does not answer the question of how we can be useful in fulfilling the new government’s promise that it wants to build a truly democratic public sphere,” Gergely adds.

The future of Klubrádió remains uncertain

For other independent media outlets, the economic prospects are far more uncertain. One example is Klubrádió – the most-listened-to political radio station in Hungary. Under Orbán, it was hit by restrictions on freedom of speech perhaps more than any other media outlet.

For years, the radio station was the target of political attacks and constant legal pressure, and at the beginning of 2021 it lost its broadcasting frequency. Klubradio nevertheless managed to survive – thanks to donations from listeners and its transition to an online format. Since 2021, it has been available only on the internet. Its future remains uncertain today, as the station relies primarily on donations from listeners.

Well-known Hungarian journalist György Bolgár is not particularly optimistic about Klubrádió. “During the fundraising campaign, it became clear that many listeners were hoping for a solution in which they would not have to pay at all or would donate less – in other words, that we would get our frequency back. But even then, there is no guarantee that our advertising revenue would recover significantly,” he told DW.

At the end of February 2026, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that the Hungarian state had unlawfully taken away Klubrádió’s frequency. This does not automatically mean that the radio station will return to the airwaves. The new media regulator is considering giving Klubrádió priority when applying for a new frequency. And despite its financial concerns, it remains influential – according to audience measurement data, the radio station reached an average of 219,000 listeners per day in August.

Source: www.dw.com