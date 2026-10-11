In the history of Bulgarian football, Ruse's trace in match-fixing and black boxes goes through two different periods. The first is connected with „Dunav“, which in 1973 was removed from the elite „A“ group together with „Chernomorets“ (Burgas). The second comes two decades later, when „Rakovski“ (Ruse) lost its direct entry into the elite after a series of unusual results.

According to data published by „24 Chasa“, the sanction against „Dunav“ was imposed due to established violations and diverted funds to an off-account fund. For the period 1971-1973, the amount for the two teams removed was over 70,000 leva. The penalty also affects other clubs in the country, but the Ruse team is among the most famous cases from that period.

Black money for the return of „Dunav“

The next episode is from the period 1983-1986. At that time, „Dunav“ collected a black money of over 100,000 leva for the return of the team to the elite. With these funds, footballers from Sofia were attracted, who were offered high salaries. Among the people named in connection with the affair is Asparuh Nikodimov.

However, the case did not end with serious consequences for the participants. Publications on the history of black money in Bulgarian football indicate that the affair around “Danube“ ended without any real sanctions, despite the amount of funds and the purpose for which they were collected.

The matches that changed the fate of “Rakovski“

In 1995, Ruse“Rakovski“ faced off in a friendly match with “Spartak“ (Varna) for direct qualification to “A“ group. In the last round, the Varna team needed a big victory against “Lesicheri“ and won 18:0. The match started 28 minutes late, which raised suspicions that the hosts were waiting for the result of the “Rakovski“ match.

The Bulgarian Football Union canceled the match and ordered a replay. In the second match, “Lesicheri“ arrived with 10 players, and the 11th player joined later. “Spartak“ won again, this time 15:0. In the final standings, Varna received direct promotion, and “Rakovski“ was sent to the play-offs. The data for the two matches are described in “24 Chasa“ and in sports publications about the history of the Ruse club.

These cases are not identical: in the case of “Dunav“ it was about embezzlement and unregulated financing, while in the case of “Rakovski“ the dispute is about dubious results and the way they affect the standings. The common denominator is the interference of factors outside of normal sports competition.

Years later, Kaloyan Stoyanov-Tsimbika, commenting on his intention to tell about such stories, stated: “It will be very interesting for readers of crime novels“. The book was never published, but the Ruse episodes remain among the most illustrative examples of the shady side of Bulgarian football.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, dunavmost.com, topsport.bg