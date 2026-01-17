Juventus continues to monitor the situation surrounding Daniel Maldini, reports “Sport Mediaset”. Despite the slight delay in recent days, the “Bianconeri” have not given up on the Atalanta attacking midfielder, who is currently on the periphery of the Bergamasco project.
The club's management, represented by Giorgio Comolli and sporting director Ottolini, is working hard to strengthen the squad in the last days of the transfer window. The priority is to attract an offensive player who will be an alternative to Yildiz. Interest in Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace also remains relevant, with the possible acquisition of one not excluding a transfer of the other.
From a financial point of view, Maldini would be a more affordable option in terms of salary, compared to Federico Chiesa, who has been linked with Juventus again in recent weeks.
Juventus not giving up on Maldini, his transfer does not exclude Mateta either
The 24-year-old Italian has 9 matches in Serie A this season
Jan 17, 2026 09:37 407
Juventus continues to monitor the situation surrounding Daniel Maldini, reports “Sport Mediaset”. Despite the slight delay in recent days, the “Bianconeri” have not given up on the Atalanta attacking midfielder, who is currently on the periphery of the Bergamasco project.