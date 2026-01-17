Van Basten suspends TV appearances due to seriously ill wife

Marco van Basten has announced that he is temporarily taking a break from his work as a TV analyst to be with his sick wife. “I want to dedicate myself entirely to Lisbeth's recovery in the coming months. This will undoubtedly be a difficult period, but we are very confident of a positive outcome“, said the legendary Dutchman.

The decision was also confirmed by “Ziggo Sport” television with an official statement: “Marco van Basten will not appear on Ziggo Sport in the coming months. His wife Lisbeth is seriously ill and is about to undergo intensive treatment, part of which is of a preventive nature.“