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Van Basten suspends TV appearances due to seriously ill wife

Van Basten suspends TV appearances due to seriously ill wife

Dutch legend temporarily steps down to be with his beloved

Jan 17, 2026 10:56 632

Van Basten suspends TV appearances due to seriously ill wife - 1
Joan Patashev Joan Patashev Кореспондент на ФАКТИ в Италия

Marco van Basten has announced that he is temporarily taking a break from his work as a TV analyst to be with his sick wife. “I want to dedicate myself entirely to Lisbeth's recovery in the coming months. This will undoubtedly be a difficult period, but we are very confident of a positive outcome“, said the legendary Dutchman.

The decision was also confirmed by “Ziggo Sport” television with an official statement: “Marco van Basten will not appear on Ziggo Sport in the coming months. His wife Lisbeth is seriously ill and is about to undergo intensive treatment, part of which is of a preventive nature.“