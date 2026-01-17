Neymar decided to reveal curious details about how a professional footballer's physiotherapy goes. The Brazilian star invited his friends to experience “real moments of rehabilitation“ and through their reactions he showed how painful and exhausting the exercises can be even for non-professionals.

In the video, published on his Instagram profile, Neymar presents various physiotherapy procedures and monitors the reactions of those present, monitoring whether they feel pain, how difficult it is for them and how they cope with different loads.

The result? Apparently his friends are not left without a reaction, and their reactions say more than words — physiotherapy in professional sports is neither easy nor painless.