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What's behind Neymar's painful physiotherapy? (VIDEO)

What's behind Neymar's painful physiotherapy? (VIDEO)

The player showed friends what it really is, and the pain is not to be underestimated

Jan 17, 2026 15:04 447

What's behind Neymar's painful physiotherapy? (VIDEO) - 1
Joan Patashev Joan Patashev Кореспондент на ФАКТИ в Италия

Neymar decided to reveal curious details about how a professional footballer's physiotherapy goes. The Brazilian star invited his friends to experience “real moments of rehabilitation“ and through their reactions he showed how painful and exhausting the exercises can be even for non-professionals.

In the video, published on his Instagram profile, Neymar presents various physiotherapy procedures and monitors the reactions of those present, monitoring whether they feel pain, how difficult it is for them and how they cope with different loads.

The result? Apparently his friends are not left without a reaction, and their reactions say more than words — physiotherapy in professional sports is neither easy nor painless.