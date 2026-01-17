Real Madrid delight new coach with victory

Real Madrid recorded their first success under new coach Alvaro Arbeloa, after winning 2-0 over Levante in a match from the 20th round of La Liga. After an equal and goalless first half, the “Whites” increased the tempo after the break and achieved the victory with accurate shots from Kylian Mbappe from the penalty spot in the 58th minute and Raul Asensio seven minutes later. This was also the first success for Madrid in three matches in all competitions, after a series that included the loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

The match started to the sounds of boos from the stands of the “Santiago Bernabeu“, directed both at the players and at the new coach Arbeloa, who took over the team after the dismissal of Xabi Alonso a week ago. The fans' dissatisfaction was provoked by the surprising elimination by Albacete in the King's Cup.

Visibly influenced by the tense atmosphere, Real's players started hesitantly, and Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga made several inaccurate plays. Levante also had their chance, but Pablo Martinez's shot was blocked by Federico Valverde. The first accurate shot for the hosts came in the 37th minute, when Gonzalo Garcia headed in a cross from the wing.

After the break, Real's game became more lively, especially after Arda Guler was introduced. The Turkish midfielder first made it difficult for the visitors' goalkeeper Matthew Ryan, and then passed to Mbappe in the situation that led to the penalty. The French star was unerring from the penalty spot and calmed the situation on the pitch, while Levante focused mainly on defense. In the 65th minute, Arda Guler also assisted on a corner kick that found Raul Asensio's head for 2:0.

By the end, Real could have scored a third goal. Franco Mastantuono shook the crossbar, and a little later, a header by Jude Bellingham was saved by Ryan. Nevertheless, the Madrid team calmly brought the match to an end and recorded an important victory.