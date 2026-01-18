Juventus left Sardinia empty-handed and are moving away from the top

Cagliari delivered the big surprise in the 21st round of Serie “A“, after defeating Juventus by a minimum of 1:0. The hero for the hosts was Luca Mazitelli, who scored the winning goal in the 65th minute, intercepting a cross from a free kick by Gianluca Gaetano from the air. This turned out to be the first and only accurate shot by the Sardinians in the match, but it was enough to bring them the valuable three points.

Juventus had serious reasons to regret. The “Bianconeri“ were close to scoring through Miretti and Yildiz, with one of the Turkish international's shots saved the hosts by the post. In the first half, a penalty for the “Old Lady“ was overturned after VAR intervention.



With the victory, Cagliari collected 22 points and increased their lead over the danger zone to eight points. Juventus remains in fifth place with 39 points - 10 behind leaders Inter. In the next round, the Turin team hosts champions Napoli, and next week they will face Benfica in the Champions League.