Allegri defended his football philosophy and outlined the main goal for the season

Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri reacted sharply to the claims that the team's successes are mainly due to luck. This happened during yesterday's press conference before today's home match against Lecce at “San Siro“. “Explaining our results to luck is a sign of disrespect“, said the coach, joining the controversy between the so-called “resultatists“ and “supporters of the beautiful game“.

Allegri also commented on Cesc Fabregas's work in Como: “He is a young coach who has already achieved a lot and will achieve more. But in football ‘ifs’ and ‘buts” do not win matches“. According to him, the most important thing for Milan is the collective spirit and the right attitude in order to achieve the main goal, namely qualifying for the Champions League.

“Now we have to work hard, especially on the delivery and construction of the game“, added Allegri, emphasizing that the development of the team goes through a balance between results and quality.