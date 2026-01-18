Fiorentina goes into mourning, but the match with Bologna will be played despite the death of the president

The match between Bologna and Fiorentina will take place as scheduled and will be played today, Sunday, at 4:00 p.m. Despite the sad news of the death of president Rocco Commisso, the management of the “violets“ has decided not to request a postponement of the Serie A match.

A minute of silence will be observed before the start of the match in memory of Commisso – a measure that will apply to all matches in the Serie A round by decision of the League. The Fiorentina – Genoa match from Serie A Women, which is scheduled for this afternoon, will also be played as planned.

The club officially explained their choice: “Fiorentina, at the request of the Commisso family and in order to honor the memory of its president, has decided to go out on the pitch in all upcoming sporting engagements. For all who knew him, football was his greatest passion and it is out of respect for this love of his that the Fiorentina teams will honor him by playing for him on all pitches.“