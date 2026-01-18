35-year-old Douglas Costa signs with Italian fourth division team

Chievo Verona have officially announced the signing of former Bayern Munich and Juventus player Douglas Costa. The Brazilian has signed a contract with the “flying donkeys“ until the end of the season as a free agent, after last playing for Sydney FC in Australia until September 2025. The club currently competes in Serie D, the fourth tier of Italian football.

His career began at Gremio, then moved to Shakhtar Donetsk. In Europe, he played for Bayern Munich and Juventus, with whom he won three titles in Germany and Italy. After returning to Gremio in 2021, Costa also played for Los Angeles Galaxy and Fluminense before joining Sydney FC in August 2024.

Costa has 31 caps and 3 goals for Brazil, including appearances at the World Cup and Copa America. Chievo president Pietro Laterza commented on the transfer: “The presence of a player like Douglas Costa shows the ambition of the club and will bring prestige to both Chievo and Serie D as a whole.“