Kultov Vili Vutsov on the hard training in CSKA 1948: Better in Alcatraz prison than there

Vili Vutsov commented on the winter training of CSKA 1948 in his podcast on YouTube. He was quite extreme, talking about the hard conditions of the team's training and expressed his opinion about the financial boon of the "reds" Tsvetomir Naydenov.



„CSKA 1948 continues to lose in the controls - a third loss with 1:2. I read on their president's Facebook. Today they will play two elevens, three twelves. Apparently, he makes the lineups. It may not be so. Maybe the coach gives him a report every 15 minutes, to report the level of the Danube River in centimeters - "shon sho zhmo".. Was that it... He goes on Facebook before the match - what happened, how it happened. He increases his level and his ignorance - slightly from "A" district, where his knowledge of football is, he returns to "B" district", commented Vili Vutsov.

"CSKA 1948 started the preparations first, as far as I know, they almost didn't stop on New Year's. It's clear that it's not normal, but nothing is normal there. I know for sure that there is no football player who willingly signs a contract. Between the 10th and 15th day they curse themselves, on the 20th day they can't wait for their contract to end and go. There is no one who would willingly go to training, I have not heard of such a one. At least from what they themselves say, “suggest“, in cafes, in restaurants, etc. Better in Alcatraz prison than there”, Vutsov also commented.