Nearly half a million euros worth of belongings stolen from new Milan striker

Niklas Fülkrug's adaptation in Milan is far from going well. The German Milan striker has been the victim of a robbery after belongings worth around 500,000 euros were stolen from his hotel room, reports “La Gazzetta dello Sport”.

The footballer, who has not yet found permanent accommodation and is staying in a hotel, only discovered the loss on the morning of January 17. Luxury watches and jewelry disappeared from the safe in the room. According to initial information, the robbery took place between Wednesday and Thursday, when Fülkrug was away from Milan in Como.

Unknown individuals entered the room and broke the safe. Police and forensic experts from the Milan police station have arrived at the scene and an investigation is underway. The official complaint was filed in the early afternoon by a Milan club representative, authorised by the player, who is on loan from West Ham.

Fülkrug will not start against Lecce as he is still experiencing pain in his toe. Despite the difficult period, he has been praised by head coach Massimiliano Allegri, who has highlighted his professionalism and commitment to the team.