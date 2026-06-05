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Sports on TV on Friday (June 5)

Sports on TV on Friday (June 5)

What you can watch today

Jun 5, 2026 06:40 59

Sports on TV on Friday (June 5) - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Diema Sport 3

11:55 Formula 3, Qualification for the Monaco Grand Prix

14:30 Formula 1, First practice for the Monaco Grand Prix

16:10 Formula 2, Qualification for the Monaco Grand Prix

18:00 Formula 1, Second practice for the Monaco Grand Prix

Max Sport 3

14:00 Golf, KLM Open

Max Sport 2

14:30 Volleyball, Nations League, Women: Serbia – Poland

19:15 Sesame National Basketball League: Balkan - Lokomotiv Plovdiv, fifth final match

22:30 Volleyball, Nations League, women: Dominican Republic – Bulgaria

Eurosport

15:00 Tennis: Roland Garros, semifinals

Eurosport 2

16:00 Cycling, Giro d'Italia, seventh stage, women

21:00 Golf, PGA Tour, Memorial, second day

Nova Sport

20:00 Basketball, Liga Endesa: Bilbao – Valencia, Playoffs

22:00 Basketball, Liga Endesa: Hoventut – Baskonia, Playoffs