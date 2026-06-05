Diema Sport 3
11:55 Formula 3, Qualification for the Monaco Grand Prix
14:30 Formula 1, First practice for the Monaco Grand Prix
16:10 Formula 2, Qualification for the Monaco Grand Prix
18:00 Formula 1, Second practice for the Monaco Grand Prix
Max Sport 3
14:00 Golf, KLM Open
Max Sport 2
14:30 Volleyball, Nations League, Women: Serbia – Poland
19:15 Sesame National Basketball League: Balkan - Lokomotiv Plovdiv, fifth final match
22:30 Volleyball, Nations League, women: Dominican Republic – Bulgaria
Eurosport
15:00 Tennis: Roland Garros, semifinals
Eurosport 2
16:00 Cycling, Giro d'Italia, seventh stage, women
21:00 Golf, PGA Tour, Memorial, second day
Nova Sport
20:00 Basketball, Liga Endesa: Bilbao – Valencia, Playoffs
22:00 Basketball, Liga Endesa: Hoventut – Baskonia, Playoffs
Sports on TV on Friday (June 5)
What you can watch today
Jun 5, 2026 06:40 59
Diema Sport 3