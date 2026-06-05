Bozhidar Saraboyukov became the champion in the long jump of the Diamond League in Rome

Athlete number 1 of Bulgaria Bozhidar Saraboyukov won the first place in the long jump of the Diamond League in athletics in the Italian capital Rome.

The European champion in the long jump indoors achieved 8.26 meters after a great last attempt, after being third before his last appearance in the sector. For him, this is the first success in his career in the strongest commercial tournaments in world athletics, as well as the first victory for Bulgaria in the men's event in the history of the Diamond League. So far, only Ivet Lalova-Kolio had achieved first place in the women's sprint.

The bronze medalist from the World Championships in the Saraboyukov Hall started with 8.13, then recorded 8.00, 7.98, 7.98 and 7.96, making successful attempts in all six of her outings in the sector.

“Maybe this is my first race of the season that I am happy with. Not with the result, but with the fact that I showed the sporting malice that I wanted to show. I am extremely happy because this is my first victory in the Diamond League, and also because last year I was injured here. The audience is something unique," the Bulgarian told Max One after the competition.

Second came the two-time Olympic gold medalist from Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 and world champion from Budapest 2023 Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece) with 8.24 meters, also achieved in the last attempt, and third was Jorge Hodelin (Cuba) with 8.18.

For Saraboyukov, who is the national record holder in the discipline, this was his third participation in a Diamond League start this season. The Bulgarian began his campaign in China, where he took second place in Shanghai with 8.07 meters, and then came third in Xiamen with 8.29.

The Bulgarian's next participation in a Diamond League start will be on July 10 in Monte Carlo.