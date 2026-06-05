Carolina takes back Vegas, ties series in NHL final

Seth Jarvis scored on a power play 3:56 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes won 4-3 against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second game of the National Hockey League (NHL) final series.

That tied the score at 1-1.

Logan Stankoven, Mark Jankowski and Jordan Staal scored three unanswered goals after the halfway point of the final period to give Carolina the lead, before Mark Stone tied it for Vegas on a six-on-five score.

Vegas, however, was down a man in overtime due to a penalty on Tomas Hertl, and Jarvis scored for the final 4-3 in Carolina's favor.

Frederik Andersen made 23 saves on Carolina's goal, and Brett Howden made two saves for Vegas. Carter Hart had 22 goals for the Golden Knights, who entered this game with seven straight playoff wins.

National Hockey League (NHL), Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals:

Carolina - Las Vegas - 4-3 in overtime

* Series tied at 1-1 wins.